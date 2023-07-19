Hive hub

The hub plugs into a router, connecting all Hive devices together and serving as the nerve centre of a home security system. Pairing and managing your smart technology can be done through your app.

Hive window and door sensors

Hive’s window and door sensors are available on the website and there seems to be no plans to discontinue them.

Hive’s sensors are simple to install and will send alerts if your door or window status changes and they are opened or closed. You can use the app to set up Hive Actions, which could include turning the heating on if the front door is opened.

Hive motion sensor

If the motion sensor detects movement, an instant alert will be sent to the app, allowing you to decide your course of action. The Pet Friendly model can identify movement but ignores pets under 36kg, minimising false alarms. These devices will not be discontinued.

Hive outdoor camera

The Hive outdoor camera provides HD live streaming, automatic night vision, two-way audio and person detection. You can watch footage from the last 24 hours or, via Hive Video Playback membership, access recordings from the previous 30 days.

View indoor camera

Hive’s View indoor camera provides HD live streaming, automatic recording when triggered by motion, and pet or person detection, reducing the instances of false alerts. You can download recordings straight to your smartphone and playback videos from the last 24 hours, or with a subscription to Video Playback, access recordings from the last 30 days.

The camera can be removed from its base and features an hour of battery time. It also has a magnetic base or can easily be wall mounted with the fittings included in the box.

Hive smart camera

The smart camera from Hive captures HD footage and allows zoom features through the smartphone app. It also offers two-way communication and automatic night vision.