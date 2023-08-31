There are a lot of smart home security systems on the market that claim they can be easily installed by the end user, and don’t require a professional to do it. We were curious to see just how easy, or indeed difficult, it is to secure a home with one of these systems, so we decided to try it for ourselves.

For our test, we chose to use our Editor’s Pick for the best home security system, SimpliSafe’s The Tower kit.

Included in the kit:

SimpliSafe sign and stake Two Entry Sensors SimpliCam Outdoor camera Base station Keypad Motion sensor Device installation instructions

In our test, we used the manual that came with the kit, read the instructions carefully and worked at a steady pace.

Time to install: Around an hour – 40 minutes to install all devices; 20 minutes to run through setup via the app.