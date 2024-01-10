Best outdoor home security system 2024

While battery-operated outdoor security cameras are easier to install than wired models, the batteries do require recharging or replacing over time. The EufyCam 3 S330 effectively addresses this issue with its solar charging panel. Although this two-camera pack comes with a higher price tag and requires the HomeBase 3 hub, which is included, these aspects are minor compared to its impressive features, such as crisp, clean 4K resolution, colour night vision, an integrated spotlight, and 100db siren.

The solar panel on the top of the camera maintains the internal battery’s charge with just two hours of sunlight daily. However, the camera can be brought indoors to charge using the provided cable if necessary. Eufy states that the battery can last up to a year between charges, even without the solar panel, under normal usage conditions.

The camera supports full-colour and black-and-white modes for night vision recording, features 4K resolution and has a 135-degree field of view. It also uses AI self-learning to recognise faces and detect people, pets, and vehicles.

Unlike many other security systems, all of the eufyCam S330’s features are available without a subscription, meaning that once the system is installed, there are no ongoing costs.

Our verdict

Despite the eufyCam 3 S330’s price tag, it offers considerable value for your investment, with two battery and solar-powered outdoor cameras capable of capturing high-quality 4K video and a hub that can store hours of footage locally.

It encompasses all the expected features, such as smart alerts, voice control capabilities, facial recognition, and some extras, such as AI self-learning. The addition of a built-in solar panel for continuous battery power is a significant bonus, enhancing the system’s overall appeal and functionality.