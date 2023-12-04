Reolink home security review

4K Ultra HD camera (RLC-810A)

The Reolink RLC-810A distinguishes itself in the home security camera market with a brushed metal housing, giving a solid, premium feel. The slightly boxy design looks more like a traditional security camera, which could deter potential intruders.

The camera delivers remarkably crisp images, extending to the farthest reaches of the background. In night mode, it shifts to a black and white night vision. Unlike other cameras that lose clarity in low light, its 4K resolution combats this common problem, ensuring a well-lit and detailed image even at night.

The motion detection feature reduces false alarms and offers person, vehicle and pet detection options, along with full customisation of notification schedules and types. However, its 87-degree horizontal field of view is narrower compared to wider-angled rivals. Lacking wifi, it requires an Ethernet connection, safeguarded by a waterproofing kit. Power options include Power over Ethernet (PoE) or a traditional 12V supply. The recorded video is saved to the on-board microSD card and is viewable through the timeline interface.

Reolink’s app is straightforward, providing a thumbnail view of your camera and a live feed, which can be enhanced to full resolution.

It is compatible with Google Assistant and supports Windows, Mac OS, iOS, and Android.

IP camera (RLC-842A)

The Reolink RLC-842A, a discreet ceiling-mounted security camera, is designed to be vandal-resistant and operates using PoE to power and record everything within its view. This robustly constructed camera features an aluminium casing and a reinforced lens cover that shields against dust and water.

With a motorised varifocal lens, RLC-842A provides a horizontal viewing angle of 105 degrees. Its 5X optical zoom allows you to zoom in for astonishing details and zoom out for a broader perspective.

This camera intelligently distinguishes between people and vehicles, disregarding the movements of smaller animals. It offers versatile recording options, including continuous, motion-triggered, or recordings based on a set schedule, with customised motion zones. You can save videos and audio recordings to the micro SD card in the camera, which will support up to 256GB of files. The card is not included.

An additional feature is the ability to configure the camera to take time-lapse images so you can capture what happens over a 24-hour period.

The Reolink RLC-842A has an 8MP camera which supports 4K resolution. The image is crystal clear, with realistic contrast, while 24 infrared LEDs offer crisp night vision.

4K Ultra HD spotlight camera (RLC-811A)

The Reolink RLC-811A bears a striking resemblance to its sibling, the RLC-810. It features a sizable metallic body with a matte white finish. Due to its substantial dimensions of 7.5 x 7.1 x 13.5cm, it’s quite conspicuous when installed on a wall or ceiling – a deliberate design aspect for these security devices. Their visibility acts as a deterrent to potential intruders. If the camera’s size isn’t deterrent enough, it also boasts a bright spotlight of five large LEDs below the front-facing lens, adding to its noticeable presence.

Like other Reolink cameras, this model features advanced human, pet, and vehicle detection capabilities, enabling it to distinguish between the three based on their shape. In practice, it performs impressively, accurately differentiating between them. By turning off standard motion detection and manually adjusting the size settings for the objects, you can effectively reduce false alarms, enhancing the system’s precision and reliability.

When an intruder is detected, the camera’s spotlights and siren are triggered or, if you prefer, manually activated, with two-way audio allowing interaction.

The horizontal field of view is 105 degrees, with a clear resolution, even at night using either the infrared or the spotlight, which produces near-realistic colours, allowing easy identification or reading number plates.

Hard drive (RLN8 – 410)

Reolink’s RLN8-410 is an eight-channel NVR (Network Video Recorder) model, designed to support both PoE and wireless Reolink cameras, excluding those that are battery-operated. This device offers a convenient alternative to using SD cards or managing monthly cloud storage fees, as it stores all footage locally on its built-in 2TB drive, which can be expanded for additional storage capacity.