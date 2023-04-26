Ring has established itself as a leading name in the smart home security system market. Founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Jamie Siminoff, Ring originally started as Doorbot, a smart doorbell that allowed users to see, hear, and speak to visitors at their door through their smartphones.

Since then, Ring has expanded its product line-up to include various security devices and solutions, such as video doorbells, security cameras, smart lighting, and a comprehensive home security system called Ring Alarm. Ring’s products are easy to install, focusing on DIY installation and user-friendly design. In 2018, Ring was acquired by Amazon, further solidifying its position in the home security and smart home markets.

Smart home security systems like Ring’s provide a sense of security and protection for you, your family, and your property. By deterring crime, alerting you to potential threats, and enabling a rapid response from authorities, it can reduce the likelihood of theft, vandalism, and other incidents. Additionally, these systems often come with a range of features that can be tailored to suit your needs, from data back-up and storage to smart home integration.

Ring’s ecosystem allows users to monitor their homes remotely, receive notifications of suspicious activity, and communicate with visitors or intruders through their devices. The company also offers two subscription services, Protect Basic and Protect Plus, which provide additional features, including video storage, assisted monitoring, and cellular data backup for the security system.