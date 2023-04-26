Each Ring home security package contains the components required to set up your home’s system, including the adhesive pads to fix the surveillance devices. It also has an extensive range of additional accessories, including solar panels designed to power your devices.
Our experts have broken down the packages to give you an overview of the equipment.
Base Station
The base station is your home security network’s hub, connecting all your devices. It incorporates a siren and backup battery, providing power for up to 24 hours.
Alarm Keypad (2nd Gen)
The keypad allows you to control your system, input codes and arm alerts. It can be wall mounted if you wish, and extra keypads can be incorporated and placed around your home.
Alarm Contact Sensor (2nd Gen)
When mounted on door and window frames, these sensors will alert you when the contact is broken when opened.
Alarm Motion Detector (2nd Gen)
To get the most from your motion sensors, they should ideally be mounted in corners, enabling them to cover as wide a range as possible. When movement is detected, you’ll receive a notification. Customisable smart detection allows the system to ignore pets and only sends alerts if intruders exist. However, you can also set it to monitor your pet’s movements if you wish.
Alarm Range Extender (2nd Gen)
The range extender ensures full connectivity throughout your home, extending the signal from the base station to every Ring component.
Indoor Camera
Designed to be compact and discreet, the plug-in Ring indoor camera can be wall or surface mounted. It offers HD video, two-way communication, motion-activated alerts, and night vision. It has a sight-range of 140 degree diagonal, 115 degree horizontal and 60 degree vertical.
Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)
Powered by a rechargeable battery, Ring’s video doorbell is equipped with HD video, two-way communication, night vision, and customisable motion detection, with a range of 155 degrees. Using wifi connectivity, the doorbell sends instant notifications to your mobile device.
The video doorbell arrives with the appropriate mounting bracket and tools for the installation. Once the bracket is attached, line up the slots on the bracket with the corresponding holes in the doorbell, and click into place.
Ring also offers a wired video doorbell as an optional accessory.