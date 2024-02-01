Ring

The white base station serves as the system’s central unit, featuring a 1.5-inch blue LED ring, a speaker and wifi indicators. Although it’s a plug-in, it houses an internal backup battery capable of powering the system for up to 24 hours during a power outage.

Ring’s range of video doorbells features clear 1080p video, infrared technology for crisp low-light footage and two-way audio, allowing you to communicate with visitors even when away from the property. Wired and battery models are available, both easily installed and managed via Ring’s app.

The dual power keypad allows you to arm or disarm your system quickly and easily, while panic buttons activate the base station or outdoor siren and, if you have a Ring Protect Plus subscription, notify your emergency contacts.

Ring’s indoor cameras are small and discreet, making them easy to place around your home. They provide 1080p high-definition video, ensuring clear and detailed images even in low-light conditions due to their infrared night vision. They also feature a built-in microphone and speaker and motion detectors to send alerts via the app, allowing you to stay informed about any activity in your home.

The outdoor camera range features the same high-quality video as Ring’s indoor cameras, night vision and two-way communication. However, it also offers 3D motion detection and bird’s-eye view. Working together, these provide an aerial view of the motion events detected by the camera. When the motion sensor is triggered, you not only get a notification but also see a visual path the person took in a top-down view of your property. This feature helps understand the trajectory and movement patterns around your property, offering a more comprehensive perspective on the activity detected.

Many of Ring’s outdoor cameras incorporate floodlights or spotlights, providing another layer of security.

SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe’s base station boasts a stylish pear-shaped form, a reassuring blue LED light to indicate the alarm is active, a siren, a 24-hour backup battery and a SIM card. Available in black or soft white, it blends seamlessly with your decor.

The keypad is available in black and white and is powered by four AA batteries, with backlit buttons and an easy-to-read LCD screen, making it simple to follow the step-by-step system setup guide.

Battery-powered motion sensors follow the peel-and-stick installation method, making repositioning effortless. Their 30-foot range allows plenty of scope for effectively monitoring long hallways and large rooms, and they minimise false alarms by identifying human heat signatures while ignoring those of pets.

SimpliSafe includes a key fob for effortless arming and disarming for added convenience. This fob simplifies setting the alarm when you leave and deactivating it upon your return and has an emergency panic button to alert the monitoring centre quickly.

The system’s cameras provide 1080p high-resolution imagery for clear identification, even in low-light conditions. The outdoor cameras offer a 140-degree field, 8x digital zoom and motion-activated spotlights, while the indoor plug-in model has adjustable height and tilt options and a 120-degree viewing angle.