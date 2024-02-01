Menu Close

Ring vs SimpliSafe: Home security systems compared

Written by Katharine Allison
Updated February 01, 2024
Verified by Amy Reeves

SimpliSafe and Ring are two of the best home security systems, renowned for their extensive catalogues of feature-filled devices. Both offer flexibility, scalability and customisation options that provide homeowners with effective security solutions.

However, while Ring and SimpliSafe have a lot in common, they differ in price points, which is where Ring edges into the lead. Its security systems, individual devices and professional monitoring options are cheaper than those of SimpliSafe.

Our experts’ comprehensive Ring vs SimpliSafe comparison explores what each brand offers, from their preconfigured home security systems and individual devices to installation, monitoring plans and performance. This guide will help you choose the optimal system for your property.

Ring vs SimpliSafe home security: Quick view

RingSimpliSafe
Lowest equipment cost£49.99 for Indoor Camera (2nd Gen.)£139.99 for Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Security Camera
Monthly feeFrom £3.49/month/deviceFrom £15.99/month
InstallationDIY or professional (excluding Scotland, Wales or postal code areas starting with the prefixes EX, TR, TQ and PL)DIY or professional from £125
MonitorProfessional or self-monitoredProfessional or self-monitored
Power sourceBatteryBattery
Live streamingYesYes
Push alertsYesYes
Remotely arm/disarmYesYes
Voice assistantGoogle Assistant and AlexaGoogle Assistant and Alexa

Pricing

PackagesPrice
RingAlarm PackFrom £219.99
RingAlarm and Camera PackFrom £219.99
RingAlarm, Camera and Doorbell PackFrom £299.99
SimpliSafeThe Foundation£284.96
SimpliSafeThe Starter£319.95
SimpliSafeThe Essentials£349.93
SimpliSafeThe Warwick£399.89
SimpliSafeThe Pembroke£464.91
SimpliSafeThe Windsor£499.86
SimpliSafeThe Tower£514.93
SimpliSafeThe Bamburgh£554.87
SimpliSafeThe Edinburgh£664.87

Both Ring and SimpliSafe offer similar services – DIY or professional installations and monitoring – and comparable products. However, Ring’s more affordable price points beat SimpliSafe in the cost area.

When deciding between SimpliSafe and Ring home security systems based solely on price, consider the following factors:

  • Initial costs: Assess the upfront costs of each system, including the base station, sensors and cameras, to see which offers the best value for your needs
  • Additional devices: If you need to customise your system with additional devices, such as extra sensors or cameras, consider their costs as well
  • Monitoring fees: Both Ring and SimpliSafe offer professional monitoring for a monthly fee, which should be factored in if you require this service. If you choose self-monitoring, while you save money on monthly payments, you may miss out on some features, such as cloud storage for video recordings

Remember that, while price is important, it’s also crucial to consider other factors, including features, ease of use and customer support, when making your final decision.

Ring

Ring provides a range of home security bundles catering to different budgets, with its basic packages designed for flats or small properties and its more comprehensive packages tailored for larger homes. Ring’s systems can be easily expanded with additional devices, although if you need to incorporate several extra devices, purchasing a more extensive system could be more cost-effective.

Ring’s basic alarm pack, which costs £219.99, is ideal for apartments and comprises a base unit, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector and range extender, with the option to add an outdoor siren for an additional cost. At the other end of the scale, designed for properties with three or more bedrooms, its extra-large Alarm, Doorbell and Indoor Camera pack costs £599.89 and includes six contact sensors, three motion detectors, one video doorbell and one outdoor siren.

Ring offers a 30-day refund policy from the date you receive your order.

SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe offers a range of nine home security system packages, with prices starting at £284.96 for The Foundation package. This pack comprises one base station, keypad, entry sensor and wired indoor camera. SimpliSafe’s Edinburgh system costs £654.87 and includes indoor and outdoor cameras, two key fobs, and temperature and water sensors, in addition to a base station, a keypad, three entry sensors and two motion sensors. Additional devices can be incorporated into each system, creating a fully tailored security solution.

SimpliSafe devices include a 60-day full-refund guarantee.

Installation and monitoring

Installation typeCost
RingDIYN/A
RingProfessional (through Amazon Home Services)From £75, depending on the product(s) you need to install
SimpliSafeDIYN/A
SimpliSafeProfessionalFrom £125
PlanPrice
RingProtect Basic£3.49/month/device
RingProtect Plus£8/month/household
SimpliSafePro Premium93p/day
SimpliSafePro53p/day

Ring

Due to the comprehensive guides, installing Ring devices is simple and quick. The base station, keypad and indoor cameras are plugged in with the included cables, while the sensors have a peel-and-stick design. The whole system takes around 15 minutes to install and connect.

Ring offers a professional installation option ranging from £75 for a Ring intercom to £237 for a wired security camera. However, this excludes homeowners in Scotland, Wales or postal code areas starting with the prefixes EX, TR, TQ and PL.

Ring provides motion-activated notifications, live video and two-way audio as standard.  It also offers two subscription services, Protect Basic for £3.49 per month and Protect Plus for £8 per month, which provide additional features, including video storage, multiple video downloads, cellular data backup and professional monitoring.

SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe offers peel-and-stick devices and plug-in models, with both taking minutes to install via pads and accompanying cables. The downloadable app includes a user-friendly guide emphasising the best places to stick your sensors, monitors and cameras. However, if necessary, live assistance is also available, or SimpliSafe provides professional installation from £125.

SimpliSafe provides three monitoring options. Self-monitoring allows you to arm and disarm your system remotely, view a live video feed and receive push notifications. However, the 53p/day Pro plan and the 93p/day Pro Premium plan offer round-the-clock monitoring, notifying your chosen keyholders in case of an emergency. The Pro Premium plan extends its services to include police and fire dispatch, guard response and unlimited camera recording.

Performance and equipment

Ring

Ring’s Alarm + Indoor Camera pack includes, the base station, alarm keypad, a contact sensor, a motion detector, a range extended and an indoor camera. (Ring)

The white base station serves as the system’s central unit, featuring a 1.5-inch blue LED ring, a speaker and wifi indicators. Although it’s a plug-in, it houses an internal backup battery capable of powering the system for up to 24 hours during a power outage.

Ring’s range of video doorbells features clear 1080p video, infrared technology for crisp low-light footage and two-way audio, allowing you to communicate with visitors even when away from the property. Wired and battery models are available, both easily installed and managed via Ring’s app.

The dual power keypad allows you to arm or disarm your system quickly and easily, while panic buttons activate the base station or outdoor siren and, if you have a Ring Protect Plus subscription, notify your emergency contacts.

Ring’s indoor cameras are small and discreet, making them easy to place around your home. They provide 1080p high-definition video, ensuring clear and detailed images even in low-light conditions due to their infrared night vision. They also feature a built-in microphone and speaker and motion detectors to send alerts via the app, allowing you to stay informed about any activity in your home.

The outdoor camera range features the same high-quality video as Ring’s indoor cameras, night vision and two-way communication. However, it also offers 3D motion detection and bird’s-eye view. Working together, these provide an aerial view of the motion events detected by the camera. When the motion sensor is triggered, you not only get a notification but also see a visual path the person took in a top-down view of your property. This feature helps understand the trajectory and movement patterns around your property, offering a more comprehensive perspective on the activity detected.

Many of Ring’s outdoor cameras incorporate floodlights or spotlights, providing another layer of security.

SimpliSafe

The Essential package from SimpliSafe includes a base station, keypad, three entry sensors, one motion sensor and a wired indoor camera. (Simplisafe)

SimpliSafe’s base station boasts a stylish pear-shaped form, a reassuring blue LED light to indicate the alarm is active, a siren, a 24-hour backup battery and a SIM card. Available in black or soft white, it blends seamlessly with your decor.

The keypad is available in black and white and is powered by four AA batteries, with backlit buttons and an easy-to-read LCD screen, making it simple to follow the step-by-step system setup guide.

Battery-powered motion sensors follow the peel-and-stick installation method, making repositioning effortless. Their 30-foot range allows plenty of scope for effectively monitoring long hallways and large rooms, and they minimise false alarms by identifying human heat signatures while ignoring those of pets.

SimpliSafe includes a key fob for effortless arming and disarming for added convenience. This fob simplifies setting the alarm when you leave and deactivating it upon your return and has an emergency panic button to alert the monitoring centre quickly.

The system’s cameras provide 1080p high-resolution imagery for clear identification, even in low-light conditions. The outdoor cameras offer a 140-degree field, 8x digital zoom and motion-activated spotlights, while the indoor plug-in model has adjustable height and tilt options and a 120-degree viewing angle.

Support and customer reviews

Ring

Ring customers benefit from an extensive online support guide, videos and a 24/7 community forum. An online chat service and phone line are also available from 8am to 8pm Monday to Sunday.

Ring has received a poor rating of 2.4 out of five stars on Trustpilot, with under 20 reviews. Four and five-star reviews make up 19 per cent of the total, while 75 per cent of the reviews award the service one or two stars. Ring has not responded to any Trustpilot reviews.

Customers cite poor customer service and product quality and negative connectivity experiences.

However, as an Amazon-owned entity, Ring has a substantial presence on Amazon’s platform, where the bulk of its customer feedback is found. With more than 4,300 customer reviews and a 4.5-star rating, it’s a best-selling brand in the home alarm systems category.

SimpliSafe

There are several ways to contact SimpliSafe’s customer support, including a phone service, available on weekdays from 9am to 7pm and on weekends from 9am to 5.30pm, an online email form and an easy-to-navigate help centre.

SimpliSafe has a Trustpilot rating of 4.8 backed by nearly 7,500 customer reviews, with 92 per cent being four- or five-star and 5 per cent one- or two-star ratings. SimpliSafe stands out for its proactive approach to customer feedback, promptly responding to both positive and negative reviews.

Most customer feedback highlights the ease of installation, the quality of the products and the effectiveness of SimpliSafe’s customer support, often described as responsive and helpful.

icons8-law-100

Ring vs SimpliSafe home security: Which is best?

SimpliSafe and Ring are closely matched based on their products and performance. Both offer effective home security packages; Ring has three, while SimpliSafe offers nine, which can be expanded if necessary. Both of their videos are clear and judder-free and deliver easily identifiable night footage with responsive motion detection – although Ring’s 3D model and bird’s-eye view give its cameras the edge.

 

Both brands can be self-installed with simple peel-and-stick pads or plug-in devices, but for those who prefer some support, there are options for professional installation. The same is true for monitoring – self-monitoring is the most cost-effective choice, but professional monitoring is also available.

 

The primary distinctions between the two lie in their pricing policies. Ring’s packages start from £219, while SimpliSafe’s packages start from £284, and individual devices, if purchased separately, are also cheaper in Ring’s case. For example, Ring’s second-generation indoor camera costs £49, while a similar model from SimpliSafe costs £139.99.

 

SimpliSafe’s basic monitoring plan costs around £16/month, while Ring’s comes in at £3.49 per device or £8 per household – again, winning the price battle.

Ring vs SimpliSafe: Home security systems compared FAQs

Katharine Allison

Writer

Katharine Allison is an experienced writer and researcher who has been producing content for over 10 years. She has worked with some of the UK’s leading companies including Federation of Master Builders, Architectural Digest, and Cuvva Car Insurance. During her time at Positive Agency, she worked with Gordon Ramsay, Denon Construction, Transport for Wales, and Northern Rail, among others. Katharine was also integral in establishing Inner Allies UK as a national mental health charity. Katharine is particularly passionate about consumer causes and animal welfare, and has degrees in art, philosophy, and psychology. She lives with her sled dogs in East Sussex.

