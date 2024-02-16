Menu Close

The best wireless home security systems for 2024

Written by Rachel Sadler Home Tech Expert
Updated February 16, 2024
Fact-checked by Amy Reeves

In this guide

  • What are wireless home security systems?
  • The best wireless home security systems on the market
  • The best wireless home security systems compared compared
  • What to consider when buying a wireless home security system
  • How to set up a wireless home security system
  • Wireless home security systems FAQs

A home is somewhere to relax and feel safe, but sometimes knowing you’ve locked the front door just doesn’t quite cut it. A wireless home security system can be a watchful eye, whether you’re at home or not. Installing a wireless alarm system not only brings peace of mind but adding some cameras and other sensors allows you to communicate with delivery couriers so you never miss a delivery ever again.

Equipment such as wifi security cameras can be placed indoors or outdoors, and there are plenty of brands to choose from. Our researchers have spent time comparing wireless home security system features and prices so you don’t have to. We’ve also outlined the key features to look out for, how they can benefit you and whether they’re right for your home.

What are wireless home security systems?

A wireless home security system uses your home wifi connection to seamlessly connect your devices via a central hub. The different devices use wifi and radio signals to share information with each other, and by doing so the system can communicate security alerts when alarms or sensors are triggered and subsequently send push notifications via a smartphone app. 

Wireless home security devices can be placed pretty much anywhere, giving homeowners more control over which areas to monitor. They can also be DIY installed, as opposed to wired devices that typically require costly and time-consuming professional installation. As well as this, most wireless systems allow for self-monitoring, but with a wired system it’s likely you would need to pay for a professional monitoring plan. 

icons8-smart-home-96

Smart home integrations

The components that make up a wireless home security system are smart devices, and can also be integrated with your other smart home devices. You should check that any wifi cameras in your system are compatible with your existing smart home ecosystem. Most smart home security systems will work with voice assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri, but remember not all smart devices are compatible.

icons8-hd-100

Video streaming quality

A good wifi camera will provide high-quality video footage. Security cameras with a 1080p resolution or higher and one that has night vision will stream crystal-clear footage both day and night. A camera can only record what’s in its field of view (FOV), so it’s important to consider a camera’s vertical and diagonal FOV to ensure it can capture the entire area you want it to.

icons8-cybersecurity-100

App security

Digital devices, like those included in a wireless home security system, will always come with security threats. It’s important to safeguard your system’s app – check the app supports strong passwords or two-factor authentication.

The best wireless home security systems on the market

SimpliSafe The Edinburgh: Best for frequently vacant homes

SimpliSafe home security review The Edinburgh 13-piece pack

With the addition of water and temperature sensors, SimpliSafe’s The Edinburgh package is best for homes that are frequently vacant (SimpliSafe)

Key specifications

  • Cost: £664.87
  • Components: 1 base station, 1 keypad, 3 entry sensors, 2 motions sensors, 1 temperature sensor, 1 water sensor, 2 keyfobs, 1 wireless indoor camera and 1 wireless outdoor camera 
  • Power source: Battery powered
  • Connectivity: Cellular (with paid subscription) and wifi 
    • Smart home support: Amazon Echo/Alexa and Google Assistant/Google Home
  • Backup battery: Yes, up to 24 hours
  • Monitoring options: Self-monitoring with optional paid-for professional monitoring

Pros and cons

ProsCons
Protects both indoor and outdoor areasExpensive
Choice of DIY or professional installation
Deep data encryption

SimpliSafe offers a range of comprehensive home security packages, and with each there are options to add on products. The Edinburgh system comes packed with indoor and outdoor equipment, and though on the pricier side, it would suit all-sized homes and more specifically frequently vacant homes. 

SimpliSafe’s wireless home security system integrates all components via the base station. With built-in wifi and deep data encryption for safety, you’re able to receive alerts relating to any of the system’s sensors, cameras or alarms. 

The package includes a number of sensors compatible with most doors. Its motion sensor can differentiate between humans and pets and boasts a 90-degree field of view (FOV) and a 35ft range. In case of emergencies, the keypad has a hidden panic button – even when damaged it can still alert the emergency services. 

You have a choice of self-monitoring or two professional monitoring plans – the latter costs up to £24.99 per month. 

How to set up

The system is straightforward to install. Its peel and stick stickers pose no difficulty and allow you to place equipment anywhere in your home. The package comes with instructions for connectivity and setting up the app is quick and easy too. 

App overview 

The SimpliSafe app can be used anywhere and allows you to remotely arm and disarm your system. Via the app, you can view live footage from any of your cameras, as well as receive push notifications with security alerts triggered by any of your SimpliSafe devices. The app uses end-to-end encryption, ensuring your data is well-protected at all times. 

SimpliSafe’s home security system can be integrated into your existing smart home ecosystem, giving you the option to control it via Google and Alexa voice assistants. There are two monitoring plans, both of which provide 24/7 alarm monitoring, while the pro plan comes with police and fire dispatch.  

Our verdict

The Edinburgh package provides a comprehensive level of protection. It comes with 13 pieces of equipment and can monitor your home inside and out. It’s especially good for homeowners who are away from home frequently. 

Read our full SimpliSafe home security review

Package Score

Reputation★★★★★
Security and performance★★★★1/2
Features★★★1/2
Plans and pricing★★★1/2
Customer experience★★1/2
Overall★★★★

Ring Alarm and outdoor camera: Best for smart homes

Wireless home security systems Ring alarm and outdoor cam

This Ring package includes a range extender to help wireless devices stay connected to your base station (Ring)

Key specifications

  • Cost: £359.96
  • Components: 1 base station, 1 alarm keypad, 2 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, 1 alarm extender and 1 outdoor security camera
  • Power source: Rechargeable battery 
  • Connectivity: Cellular (with paid subscription) and wifi
  • Smart home support: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Backup battery: 24 hour battery backup 
  • Monitoring options: Self-monitoring with optional paid-for professional monitoring

Pros and cons

ProsCons
Stick-up camera can be used indoors and outdoorsExpensive
Two-way audio function

In today’s digital age, many homeowners are choosing smart home devices over traditional ones. Generally speaking, it’s easier if all of your smart home devices connect via one smartphone app. With that being said, Ring is owned by Amazon and its alarm and outdoor camera system can be paired and communicate with any other Amazon devices seamlessly.

This wireless home security system comes with a series of wall-mounted equipment, such as the keypad, which allows for arming and disarming your system, as well as two motion sensors that can detect movement and send motion alerts via the Ring app.   

How to set up

Ring’s wireless alarm and outdoor camera pack employs a fuss-free installation process. All of the equipment is wireless and its sensors and detectors come with adhesive strips to be attached anywhere in your home. The base station should be set up in a central area of your home since it acts as a central hub for your system. The range extender is a useful piece of equipment, extending the wifi signal from your base station to other Ring devices in your home. 

Detailed instructions are included in the box; alternatively you can follow installation videos via Ring’s website. Though the system is simple to set up yourself, there is an option to purchase professional installation via Amazon.  

App overview 

The Ring app is designed with beginners in mind. Seamlessly connect all of your Ring devices to the smartphone app and arm and disarm your system remotely. What’s more, Ring devices can also be integrated with other Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Echo Dot speaker and Echo Show.

Customers can choose an optional Ring Protect Plus subscription, which allows for 24/7 assisted monitoring.  

Our verdict

Ring’s alarm and outdoor camera is versatile and would suit a variety of home sizes. It’s customisable, and extra equipment pieces can be added to the package where necessary. It integrates well with an existing smart home ecosystem and can be voice controlled via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Its camera can be set up indoors or outdoors, and it comes with a large number of sensors and detectors, as well as a range extender, meaning you won’t suffer from out-of-range connectivity issues. 

Read our full Ring home security review.

Package Score

Reputation★★1/2
Security and performance★★★★
Features★★1/2
Plans and pricing★1/2
Customer experience★★1/2
Overall★★★

ADT Pet Friendly Alarm Package: Best for pet owners

ADT home security review pet friendly pack

ADT’s Pet Friendly wireless home security pack features shock sensors instead of motion detectors to prevent false alarms caused by pets (ADT)

Key specifications

  • Cost: Price on enquiry
  • Components: 1 wireless door contact, 1 indoor camera, 2 shock sensors and 1 IQ4 alarm panel 
  • Power source: Battery powered
  • Connectivity: Wifi 
  • Smart home support: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant 
  • Backup battery: Yes
  • Monitoring options: Professional monitoring 

Pros and cons

ProsCons
Pet-friendly devicesExpensive monthly cost
Robust professional monitoringProfessional installation only

ADT has been a household name for decades thanks to its robust home security systems designed for professional monitoring. It offers a variety of home security packages, including its Pet Friendly Alarm Package, which really ticks a lot of boxes for pet owners. 

If you own a pet, it’s important that they can roam free, but it’s equally important their movements are not triggering alarms unnecessarily. With that being said, ADT’s motion sensors are designed to differentiate between humans and pets weighing up to 35kg. The indoor camera records full-colour HD videos and has a two-way audio feature for you to communicate with your human or animal household members.  

How to set up

All of ADT’s home security systems are professionally installed. Professional installation removes any concerns surrounding incorrect set-up. The process for installation is pain-free too – ADT will arrange a technician to fit your system at the time of purchase. 

ADT offers remote troubleshooting, and a large number of issues can be fixed remotely without the need for an engineer visit. You’ll also have access to 24/7 phone support and a live chat service. Its 24/7 professional monitoring provides daily operational checks of your home security devices, and depending on the monitoring plan you choose, the police will be alerted during a break-in. 

App overview 

The ADT+ app gives you complete control over your home security system. Arm and disarm your system remotely and view live feed video footage from your camera. The app also tracks movement from any of your system’s sensors, and you’ll receive push notifications for this. There are options to customise security events to suit your daily routine, and devices can be integrated with some other smart home products, such as smart light bulbs.   

Our verdict

ADT offers a robust home security system that can only be professionally installed. While this may not suit some on a tighter budget, for others this could provide peace of mind. ADT’s prices are not widely available and you’ll usually be quoted a bespoke price, and its professional monitoring cost could be off putting. On the flipside, its 24/7 professional monitoring and police notification available with some plans could provide an added layer of security. 

Read our full ADT home security review.

Package Score

Reputation★★★★★
Security and performance★★★
Features★★★★
Plans and pricing★★★★
Customer experience★★★1/2
Overall★★★★

Hey! Security Kit: Best for affordability

hey home security security kit

Hey! offers comprehensive wireless home security kits at pocket-friendly prices (Hey!)

Key specifications

  • Cost: £129.99
  • Components: 1 smart video doorbell, 1 motion sensor and 1 contact sensor 
  • Power source: Battery powered 
  • Connectivity: Wifi
  • Smart home support: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Google Home
  • Backup battery: No 
  • Monitoring options: Self-monitoring 

Pros and cons

ProsCons
Affordable package priceNo professional monitoring available
Integrates with other smart home devices
Self-monitoring

Home security doesn’t always have to come with a high price tag, which is why we’ve chosen the Hey! Security Kit for this list. This package offers a good balance of security and affordability. It comes with a smart video doorbell that allows for two-way communication via the Hey! smartphone app. The doorbell’s charge lasts up to four months, and the device is waterproof and automatically switches to night vision when required.  

The package provides a good level of security for small- to medium-sized homes.Wireless contact sensors can be controlled via the app and be integrated with Amazon Alexa. Place the kit’s motion sensor and contact sensor wherever suits and receive security alerts to your smartphone in the event of a security breach.  

How to set up

Hey! Devices are quick and easy to set up. Its sensors come with adhesive tape so you can install them wherever you prefer. All devices should be connected to your home wifi network so they can communicate with one another and send push notifications via the Hey! app. 

App overview 

There is no professional monitoring available, but you’ll find everything you need within the smartphone app to keep watch over your home yourself. Live HD video footage is available to watch via the app, and you can customise your motion and contact sensors’ features too. 

Our verdict

For small- and medium-sized homes with minimal security concerns, this package could save you a lot of money compared to others. It offers a good level of security, and its doorbell camera means you can keep a watchful eye on your home’s comings and goings. The package’s sensors are a great way to monitor any suspicious activity in or around your home. If you require professional monitoring or a more comprehensive package, this one probably isn’t for you. 

Read our full Hey! home security review.

Package Score

Reputation★★
Security and performance★★★
Features★★1/2
Plans and pricing★★★1/2
Customer experience
Overall★★

Verisure Essential Home Security Kit: Best for average-sized homes

Verisure home security review thumbnail

Verisure’s wireless home security systems are bespoke to your home for extra peace of mind (Verisure)

Key specifications

  • Cost: Price on enquiry
  • Components: 1 central unit, 1 GuardVision camera, 1 shock sensor, 3 keyfobs, 1 siren, voice and keypad, 1 outdoor camera and 1 video doorbell
  • Power source: Battery powered 
  • Connectivity: Wifi 
  • Smart home support: Amazon Echo/Alexa and Google Home/Google Assistant 
  • Backup battery: 48 hours in central unit
  • Monitoring options: Self-monitoring and professional monitoring 

Pros and cons

ProsCons
Bespoke packagesExpensive
Easily integrates with smart home devices
105db siren and emergency button

Verisure offers bespoke home security packages across Europe. You won’t find its prices widely available because its packages can be tailored to suit your needs, so each quote is unique to your set-up. Versiure’s Essential Home Security Package (based on research and offered quotes from Verisure), would be a good fit for an average-sized home. 

The kit guards the exterior of your home with a siren, voice and keypad (SVF), including a siren reaching 105db and an SOS button with the ability to connect you to Verisure’s Alarm Receiving Centre. The wireless device uses 3G and can arm, disarm or part-arm your system. The GuardVision camera uses motion sensors and infrared lights to send images to the Alarm Receiving Centre in order to determine if your system has been triggered by an intruder or if it’s a false alarm. As well as this, Verisure is in partnership with Arlo cameras, which provide two-way audio, good quality video and night vision cameras such as the outdoor camera and video doorbell, both of which capture HD video that can be viewed via the Verisure app. 

How to set up

All of Verisure’s home security systems are professionally installed, but this is usually included in your package price. Before installation, you’ll need to book a home evaluation over the phone, as this helps ensure you get the best package tailored to your home. You will need to pay £100 to book – this is fully refundable.  

If you choose the monthly subscription for £32 per month, any required maintenance is covered by Versiure. Your wireless home security system will need battery changes from time to time, but this too, is carried out by Verisure.  

App overview 

All Verisure equipment can be monitored via the app, and it includes features like remotely arming and disarming your home. If you opt for the monthly subscription, Verisure will monitor your system 24/7. With the professional monitoring plan, you can also make use of the panic button, which alerts Verisure’s security team when activated.  

Our verdict

Verisure offers a good level of security and is an excellent choice for homeowners who require a customisable system. Its smart home devices are of a high standard and include useful features such as a panic button, voice control and two-way audio. To reap the full benefits, you’ll need to sign up for its monthly subscription, which is quite pricey and not suited to all budgets. 

Read our full Verisure home security review.

Package Score

Reputation★★★★★
Security and performance★★★★
Features★★★★½
Plans and pricing★★★½
Customer experience★★
Overall★★★★½

The best wireless home security systems compared compared

ProductEquipment costComponentsPower sourceConnectivityVoice assistant supportBackup battery?Monitoring options
Sim pliSafe Edinburgh Package£664.871 base station, 1 keypad, 3 entry sensors, 2 motions sensors, 1 temperature sensor, 1 water sensor, 2 keyfobs, 1 wireless indoor camera and 1 wireless outdoor cameraBatteryCellular (with paid subscription) and wifiAmazon Alexa and Google AssistantUp to 24 hoursSelf-monitoring with optional paid-for professional monitoring
Ring Alarm and outdoor cameraSelf-monitoring with optional paid-for professional monitoring1 base station, 1 alarm keypad, 2 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, 1 alarm extender and 1 outdoor security cameraBatteryCellular (with paid subscription) and wifiAmazon Alexa and Google Assistant24-hour back-upSelf-monitoring with optional paid-for professional monitoring
ADT Pet Friendly Alarm PackagePrice on enquiry1 wireless door contact, 1 indoor camera, 2 shock sensors and 1 IQ4 alarm panelBatteryWifiAmazon Alexa and Google AssistantYesProfessional monitoring
Hey! Security Kit£129.991 smart video doorbell, 1 motion sensor and 1 contact sensorBatteryWifiAmazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Google HomeNoSelf monitoring
Verisure Essential Home Security KitPrice on enquiry1 central unit, 1 GuardVision camera, 1 shock sensor, 3 keyfobs, 1 siren, voice and keypad, 1 outdoor camera and 1 video doorbellBatteryWifiAmazon Echo/Alexa and Google Home/Google Assistant48 hours in central unitSelf monitoring and professional monitoring

What to consider when buying a wireless home security system

Wireless home security systems can offer a good level of protection in our homes and at times act as a deterrent for potential intruders. Home security is not a new phenomenon, and for that reason, there are plenty of systems to choose from. It’s a good idea to know which features a package can offer and how it can help protect your home. 

Image quality

A wifi security camera’s resolution is one of the most important factors to consider. Most security cameras have a resolution of 1080p, and we recommend this is the minimum you should look for. However, some cameras do offer a higher resolution; as a general rule of thumb, the higher the better. 

As well as this, your camera’s field of view (FOV) determines how much you can see. For example, if your camera’s field of view is 180 degrees, it will be able to capture more than a camera with a 130-degree FOV.  

Night vision

You’ll want to consider whether the cameras in your system have night vision. This ensures your cameras function well both during the daytime and nighttime. Full-colour night vision offers decent image quality, but other features, such as infrared – which uses thermal imaging technology – provide clearer images in low-light conditions. HDR night vision is one of the best types, as it provides crystal clear images and improves both day and night vision. It minimises lens flares and reflection and can correct exposure levels. 

Two-way audio

This function is useful regardless of whether you’re installing an indoor or outdoor home security system. It allows you to communicate with whoever is in your camera’s FOV, and they too, can communicate with you. This feature can also come with noise cancellation, which can come in handy if you’re communicating with a delivery courier and you need to block out traffic noise. 

Video storage 

Wifi security cameras provide you with a live video feed, as well as the ability to record and store footage for you to view at a later date. This footage must be stored somewhere in order for you to view it from your smart device. Cloud storage allows for unlimited space for your security camera recordings for a limited time, compared to SD card storage, which is limited. If an SD card is full, it will overwrite its existing recordings to store new ones. If you require your camera to provide 24/7 continuous recording, it’s best to opt for cloud storage. 

Smart home integration

Smart homes are becoming increasingly popular in the UK, and many modern home security devices can be integrated into your smart home ecosystem. When installing a wireless home security system, you should consider whether it will pair well with your existing smart home devices. This depends on the brands you choose. The easiest solution is to install smart devices from only one brand, or ones that advertise themselves as compatible with one another. Usually, you can check this before installing any new security devices. Most home security devices can be integrated with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This allows you to use voice commands as well as announcing motion detection. 

Budget 

Before choosing a wireless home security system, it’s a good idea to decide on a budget that suits you. It’s best if you know the features you would like your system to have, and then compare different packages with similar features. You should also consider any extra costs outside of the initial equipment cost. These could include installation – there are many DIY home security systems on the market, but some do require professional installation, which of course will come with an added fee. 

As well as this, security systems can be self-monitoring or professionally monitored – with the latter costing more. As previously mentioned, video storage can be via the cloud or SD card. An SD card might cut costs, but video storage will be limited. Typically, cloud storage can incur a monthly fee, but this is worth considering if you would like your camera to provide 24/7 continuous recording and be able to view an unlimited amount of video footage – though this is usually only stored for a limited amount of time.

How to set up a wireless home security system

Many of the components of a self-installed home security system can be wall-mounted or freestanding. Most devices will come with a wall mount or stand, and you should only need a few tools to install them. 

For wall-mounted devices such as sensors and cameras, typically you’ll receive a wall mount with drill templates and screws or a no-drill option with self-sticking adhesive pads. 

  1. Using the template, drill pilot holes where indicated for the mounting screws.
  2. Install mounting pins by lightly tapping on them with a hammer. 
  3. Once the above is complete, you should be able to screw the camera into the wall mount

If your device is freestanding, you should be able to simply place it in the provided stand and position it on a flat surface of your choosing. 

To set up your wireless home security system, you’ll need a broadband connection to start. You’ll now need to connect the camera to your wifi network. At this stage, you can sync it with other smart devices. To connect your devices to your smartphone, download the system app and make an account or use an existing one. Once you’ve opened the app, follow the instructions to connect your system.

Frequently asked questions about wireless home security systems

