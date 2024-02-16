Wireless home security systems can offer a good level of protection in our homes and at times act as a deterrent for potential intruders. Home security is not a new phenomenon, and for that reason, there are plenty of systems to choose from. It’s a good idea to know which features a package can offer and how it can help protect your home.

Image quality

A wifi security camera’s resolution is one of the most important factors to consider. Most security cameras have a resolution of 1080p, and we recommend this is the minimum you should look for. However, some cameras do offer a higher resolution; as a general rule of thumb, the higher the better.

As well as this, your camera’s field of view (FOV) determines how much you can see. For example, if your camera’s field of view is 180 degrees, it will be able to capture more than a camera with a 130-degree FOV.

Night vision

You’ll want to consider whether the cameras in your system have night vision. This ensures your cameras function well both during the daytime and nighttime. Full-colour night vision offers decent image quality, but other features, such as infrared – which uses thermal imaging technology – provide clearer images in low-light conditions. HDR night vision is one of the best types, as it provides crystal clear images and improves both day and night vision. It minimises lens flares and reflection and can correct exposure levels.

Two-way audio

This function is useful regardless of whether you’re installing an indoor or outdoor home security system. It allows you to communicate with whoever is in your camera’s FOV, and they too, can communicate with you. This feature can also come with noise cancellation, which can come in handy if you’re communicating with a delivery courier and you need to block out traffic noise.

Video storage

Wifi security cameras provide you with a live video feed, as well as the ability to record and store footage for you to view at a later date. This footage must be stored somewhere in order for you to view it from your smart device. Cloud storage allows for unlimited space for your security camera recordings for a limited time, compared to SD card storage, which is limited. If an SD card is full, it will overwrite its existing recordings to store new ones. If you require your camera to provide 24/7 continuous recording, it’s best to opt for cloud storage.

Smart home integration

Smart homes are becoming increasingly popular in the UK, and many modern home security devices can be integrated into your smart home ecosystem. When installing a wireless home security system, you should consider whether it will pair well with your existing smart home devices. This depends on the brands you choose. The easiest solution is to install smart devices from only one brand, or ones that advertise themselves as compatible with one another. Usually, you can check this before installing any new security devices. Most home security devices can be integrated with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This allows you to use voice commands as well as announcing motion detection.

Budget

Before choosing a wireless home security system, it’s a good idea to decide on a budget that suits you. It’s best if you know the features you would like your system to have, and then compare different packages with similar features. You should also consider any extra costs outside of the initial equipment cost. These could include installation – there are many DIY home security systems on the market, but some do require professional installation, which of course will come with an added fee.

As well as this, security systems can be self-monitoring or professionally monitored – with the latter costing more. As previously mentioned, video storage can be via the cloud or SD card. An SD card might cut costs, but video storage will be limited. Typically, cloud storage can incur a monthly fee, but this is worth considering if you would like your camera to provide 24/7 continuous recording and be able to view an unlimited amount of video footage – though this is usually only stored for a limited amount of time.