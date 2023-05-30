Wyze has lots of different products and accessories that you can buy to expand bundles or make your own DIY setup from scratch. It depends on your home, but combining the indoor and outdoor cameras with the various sensors can give your home a thorough set-up. Everything is able to function via the app to control your devices remotely.

Wyze Wyze Sense v2 Hub

The Hub is what will link your system together and is essential to the Wyze Core Starter Kit. It connects to your wifi using an ethernet cable and has a 10-hour battery backup. It also has a 152m range for sensors further away or outside the house, with a capacity of up to 100 add-ons. The siren is 88db which isn’t the loudest we’ve reviewed, but is enough to act as a deterrent, if triggered.

Wyze Cam Pan v3

This award-winning camera is IP65 weather resistant for indoor and outdoor use, and is complete with two-way audio, 360-degree pan and 180-degree tilt, allowing it to look up and down (in a “non-judgy” way, as Wyze puts it). It has automatic motion tracking and, if you subscribe to the Cam Plus plan, the smarter notifications will better differentiate between people, pets and packages, notifying you only when it’s a legitimate security alert. There is a privacy mode for indoor use. If you want to use this camera outside, you’ll need to buy the outdoor power adaptor V2, and, once installed, the colour night vision gives clear recordings. The footage can be viewed via the app notification/event, in time lapse, calendar or in continuous mode. You need to have a Micro SD card.

Wyze Video Doorbell

This doorbell features 1080p full HD, night vision and 4:3 aspect ratio, so you can see a full field of vision. This doorbell also lets you live stream footage via the app and has two-way audio for easy communication between you and your visitor, should you be out of the house, or feel unsafe to open the door.

Wyze Sense Keypad

The Wyze Sense Keypad offers a panic button, as well as the option to arm or disarm your system quickly with the backlit keys, if you don’t have your phone to hand (this feature is also available on the app).

Wyze Sense Entry Sensor

The entry sensors can be bought individually or in packs and have a 152m sensor range. They simply adhere to your door frame and they will alert the app when triggered; there is also an alert if the doors are left open. These sensors can’t be used on their own and are best used in combination with the Wyze Home Monitoring plan, or added onto a kit with a hub.

Wyze MotionSensor

Wyze motion sensors have a 152m range and 120-degree field of view; any unsolicited movement around your home will trigger an alert. The sensitivity levels are adjustable so pets can be ignored to avoid accidental triggers.

Wyze Outdoor Cam

Wyze’s outdoor camera has a 130-degree field of view to easily spot intruders. The 1080p night vision works up to a range of 8m for clear recordings at all hours. The PIR motion sensor means it will detect movement quickly while two-way audio means you can talk with visitors, or ask UPS to kindly hide that delivery away properly.

Wyze Sense Leak Sensor and Climate Sensor

Wyze Sense Leak Sensor sends you instant alerts when it detects unwanted leaks. This product is wireless and has a range of 152m. Wyze Sense Climate Sensor notifies you if the humidity or temperature falls below or rises above your preferred limit. It is unclear if Wyze plans to bring these options back to the UK.