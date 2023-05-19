Our team of technology experts take great care to fully test and review VPNs. First and foremost, we want to ensure you get the best value VPN for your needs, but more than that, giving a recommendation to our readers for an online security product that isn’t up to scratch could have serious consequences, such as leaked or stolen information.

So, to make sure we’re being as thorough as possible with our VPN reviews, we track and measure 36 different data points; how well a provider performs in these data points determines its overall score and whether we recommend them or not.

Each of these data points sits within one of the following categories:

Performance and features

Privacy and security

Reputation and credibility

Customer experience

Plans and pricing value

We weight the scoring of each category relative to its importance in determining which is the best VPN. For example, we consider the level of privacy offered to be of higher value than customer service, so the privacy score will outweigh customer experience in the overall score. That’s not to say that customer service isn’t important, it’s just that we would prefer that a VPN has better security protocols than a helpful website.