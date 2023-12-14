AA car insurance review

“I had a car accident which resulted in damage to the car’s paintwork. The person I first spoke to at AA insurance was very helpful. The first repair garage they notified asked for photos of the damage but then I didn’t hear anything further for three weeks. The AA then let me know they were transferring me to another repair garage because of this inaction. The second repairers couldn’t have been more helpful and my car is now back and looking great.”

Elizabeth, via Trustpilot

“With the ever increasing rise in the cost of living I was mortified to find that my car insurance had doubled. This despite no change in my situation over the last year. My current insurer was unable or unwilling to provide a more competitive quote. The AA was able to provide me with the cheapest quote albeit with the same cover provision. The online process of signing up was user friendly and pain free. Big thanks to the AA for their service.”

Mike Campbell, via Trustpilot

“Have been using the AA for my car insurance for many years. I have nine years [of] no-claims [bonus]. Received my renewal quote and it had doubled. Called and spoke to a very friendly lady who got the price down but not nearly enough. I have now changed to another company for my car insurance. It’s a shame that loyal customers aren’t rewarded but new customers can get cheaper quotes, as I’ve always found the AA to be a great company.”