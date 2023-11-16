Admiral car insurance review

Admiral has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating of 4.4 out of five stars, based on over 42,900 reviews (as of 14 November 2023).

It is important to note, however, that these reviews are for the Admiral brand as a whole, and not just its car insurance products.

Of those related to car insurance, many of the brand’s five star reviews mention the quality of the company’s customer service, and the value for money of new quotes. These five star reviews make-up 67 per cent of Admiral’s rating.

However, of the 19 per cent of reviews that are rated one or two stars, a repeated complaint is the jump in renewal premiums.

“Very helpful and thorough agent helped me set up my daughter’s car insurance, checking throughout the process as what she did need and seeing if any savings could be included. Competitively priced and we are able to manage most things now online via the portal. Very good customer service, which we have found sadly isn’t always the case. We would definitely recommend Admiral.”

Mr Marchant, via Trustpilot

“Helpful and friendly customer service. Recently, I didn’t have to wait too long on the phone in the queue either. They offer comprehensive insurance on the best prices. I would definitely recommend them.”

Timea Gintner, via Trustpilot

“Renewal for car insurance due next month after one year with no claim. 60 per cent increase. Called and was offered a 5 per cent discount off the new rate. Very disappointed. Lost a customer that would have stayed indefinitely if there was a reasonable uplift but 60 per cent is an insult.”