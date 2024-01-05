Ageas car insurance review

Ageas has a ‘Great’ Trustpilot rating of 4.1 out of five stars, based on more than 14,700 reviews.

It is important to note, however, that this score is for Ageas as a whole, and not just its motor insurance products.

Of its five-star reviews that mention car insurance, Ageas is praised for its customer service when dealing with claims. As for its more negative reviews, there are the familiar complaints around renewal prices, as well as issues with contacting customer service over the phone.

“I will definitely renew my car insurance with this professional provider. Outstanding service especially when you need to make a claim.”

Melanie, via Trustpilot

“I had a total loss claim with Ageas and was instantly surprised by the superb customer service, a human approach centred around them wanting to make sure I was OK. The claim process was thorough, efficient, well communicated and dignified. I was surprised by how polished the company has been and the way it treated its customers in a superb manner. Well done Ageas. When things have settled down I will hopefully renew my insurance policy with you.”

Mark, via Trustpilot

“Again another company where speaking to a human is almost impossible. Renewal should have been easy, just a couple of questions, but having just been in hospital and feeling vulnerable I did not want to put any business online. Finally after much stress I confirmed acceptance on an automated phone. Another case of stuff the elderly.”

Sheila, via Trustpilot

What Defaqto rating does Ageas car insurance have?

Alongside its ‘Great’ Trustpilot score, Ageas also has the following ratings from Defaqto: