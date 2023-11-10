Aviva car insurance review

While Aviva offers numerous car insurance products, its four main policies are comprehensive, third party, fire and theft, specific electric car cover, and telematics insurance provided by General Accident.
Comprehensive
The comprehensive insurance policy is the top level of cover Aviva offers, and includes the following:
- Loss or damage: this means Aviva will cover the cost of repairs to your car if you are in an accident, or pay to replace your vehicle if it is stolen
- Liability: if you injure someone, damage their car, or even their personal property, Aviva will cover the costs
- Uninsured driver cover: even if you get hit by an uninsured driver, Aviva will still cover the costs and refund any excess you pay
- Vehicle recovery: if your car has been damaged to the extent it cannot be driven to the garage, Aviva will arrange for it to be towed to an approved repair shop
- Driving other cars that aren’t your own: if you are over 25 years old when you first take out your insurance, you can drive someone else’s car using your comprehensive policy. However, you will only be covered for third party costs
- Legal costs: were you to encounter any legal fees following an accident, your comprehensive Aviva car insurance would contribute towards your costs
- Motor injury protection: cover for if you, or any other named drivers on the car, suffer a serious injury, or death, from a road accident
- Vehicle-specific no claims discount: you will be able to build up a separate no claims bonus for each car insured under your comprehensive policy. This means if you make a claim on one car, it won’t affect your discount on the other
However, it is important to note that the following isn’t covered by comprehensive Aviva car insurance:
- Electrical breakdown: if your onboard computer, or any other electrical parts, malfunction, you won’t be covered
- Tyre repair: any cuts, bursts or punctures won’t be covered
Third party, fire and theft
With Aviva’s third party, fire and theft, you are covered for:
- Loss or damage: Aviva will cover the cost of a stolen car or repairs resulting from fire damage
- Liability: Aviva will cover if you injure someone, damage their car, or their personal property
- Vehicle recovery: if your car has been damaged in a fire
- Legal costs: resulting from an accident
- Individualised no claims discounts: for each car insured under the policy
This means that, with Aviva’s third party, fire and theft insurance, you are not covered for, among other things:
- Repairs to you own vehicle for damage resulting from an accident
- Vehicle recovery if your car is damaged in an accident
- Uninsured driver cover
- Driving other cars under this policy
- Motor injury protection
- Electrical breakdowns
- Tyre repair
Electric car
Aviva offers specific electric car insurance, at both the comprehensive and third party, fire and theft level.
In addition to the standard level of coverage listed above, with Aviva’s comprehensive electric car insurance, you are also covered for:
- Loss or damage to your vehicle or battery (including damage from an electrical surge while charging)
- Out of charge recovery, where an RAC mechanic will come and charge your battery so you can get to a charging station, or transport you home, whichever is closer
- Liability
- Uninsured driver cover
- Vehicle recovery
- Driving other cars (if you are over the age of 25)
- Motor injury protection
With Aviva’s third party, fire and theft electric car insurance, you are also covered for:
- Loss or damage to your battery or vehicle, but only arising from fire, theft or attempted theft
- Vehicle recovery (but not out of battery recovery)
- Legal costs arising from an accident
Telematics/Black box
You can also take out telematics insurance via General Accident, a company that is part of the Aviva family.
Depending on its make and model, you will either receive a self-install plugin device, or an engineer will install an alternative device in your car. This will then track your driving behaviour, giving each journey a score in the related app.
You need to aim for a score of 70 or above; anything under 50 will cause you to receive a warning. Three warnings within a 30-day period will cause your policy to be cancelled. A year’s worth of positive scores, on the other hand, can reduce your premium when it is up for renewal.
To be eligible for GA telematics cover, you need to be:
- Between 17 and 24 years old
- Hold a British or European Union (EU) driving licence
- A resident of Great Britain
Other Aviva car insurance products
Aviva also offers the following products: