Best car insurance UK 2023 guide

All car insurance is registered on the Motor Insurance Database (MID). You can check if your car is insured by visiting askMID.com. You’ll need to confirm the car is registered/ owned/ or insured by yourself or your employer, or if you are a broker working for a client. You need some kind of car insurance, unless you officially register your car as off the road, with a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN).

If you are involved in an accident and want to check if the other vehicle is insured, enter its details at askMID- Enquiry. It costs £10 per search. If you are in an accident caused by an uninsured driver or you are a victim of ‘hit and run’ and can’t identify the car or driver, you will be able to claim compensation from the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB).

What types of cars can be insured?

You might need specialist insurance if your car is:

Electric or hybrid

Imported

A classic or custom car

A kit car or replica

A high performance or sports car

Driven by a learner driver

Car insurance terms explained

Annual mileage: This is how many miles you expect to drive in a year. The insurer will also ask if you use your car for business use or commuting, or just for ‘social, domestic and pleasure’. The latter is the cheaper option, but don’t lie on your application to save money as this could invalidate your policy.

Claim: This is the formal application you’ll make to your insurer to cover your costs after an accident or incident. A fault-claim is when the accident was your fault. A non-fault claim is when the accident was caused by someone else.

Courtesy car: A car you are given to drive while yours is being repaired after an accident. Some policies include a courtesy car as standard while with others you can add this cover for an extra fee.

Excess: This is a fixed charge the policyholder pays towards a car insurance claim. Each policy will have a compulsory excess – also adding a voluntary excess will usually lower your premium.

Exclusions: These are events your car insurance policy doesn’t cover. Exclusions vary from insurer to insurer but generally include things like negligence, if the insured party is drunk, wear and tear, tyre damage not from an accident, racing and rallies.

Fronting: This is a type of insurance fraud and it is illegal. Fronting is when someone lies to an insurer about who drives a car the most often in order to reduce the premium. It usually applies to parents pretending to be the main driver of a car that is mostly driven by their child.

Legal owner: The legal owner of a car is the person who paid for it. This might be different from the ‘registered keeper’ of the car. For example, a company may own a company car but the employee would be the registered keeper.

Main driver: The person who drives the car the most often. They can build a no-claims discount by not claiming on the policy.

Named driver: You can name another person on your car insurance and they can drive the car, too. The named driver should drive the vehicle less than the main driver. Adding an older named driver (for example, a parent) can lower insurance premiums for young drivers.

No-claims bonus (NCB) or discount (NCD): A NCB or NCD is money off your next premium if you don’t make a claim on your policy for a full year. You can pay to ‘protect’ your no claims discount so that you won’t lose a substantial bonus for one or two minor claims. You can also transfer your NCB from one insurer to another.

Premium: The cost of your annual car insurance. You can pay for this in one go, or monthly.

Telematics: Also known as a ‘black box’, telematics insurance involves fixing a device to your car which monitors how you drive. Drive well and you’ll pay less for your insurance but if you drive badly, you could end up paying more.