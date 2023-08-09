Best life insurance: UK 2023 guide

An over 50s life insurance plan is a type of whole-of-life insurance policy you can take out from the age of 50 up to a limit (typically 80 or 90). The upper age limit only applies to taking out the policy – it remains in place after you reach this age.

You might take out an over 50s life insurance policy to:

Help your loved ones after you die

Pay outstanding bills and debts

Cover your funeral costs

The key difference between life insurance and over 50s life insurance is that there are no medical questions to answer when you take out over 50s cover, and most insurers guarantee acceptance. To be eligible, you simply need to be aged 50 or over. Over 50s policies are whole-of-life, meaning they pay out whenever you die. This means the payout is guaranteed too.

With most over 50s policies, you normally only pay premiums for a set time, such as for 30 years or until you turn 90. After that, you won’t have to pay any more, but you’ll still be covered.

However, these policies are more expensive than other types of life insurance and sometimes work out as poor value, as you may eventually pay more than will be paid out when you die.

Some over 50s policies only cover death from accidents – not illness – for the first 12 or 24 months. If you die of an illness within this period, the insurer will usually only return the premiums paid up to that point.

With over 50s life insurance, you buy a fixed amount of cover. But inflation may erode its value, meaning it might not cover your funeral or other costs when you die.

How much does over 50s insurance cost?

The cost of your over 50s insurance will depend on:

Your age

The amount of cover you choose

In general, the older you are and the more cover you want, the higher the cost will be.

What is the qualifying period?

Over 50s life insurance doesn’t give you cover from the start if you die from ill health, although accidents are normally covered.

With most policies, there’s a qualifying or waiting period of one, two or three years.

What is a funeral benefit?

Some over 50s plans include a funeral benefit. This is a sum of money added to the payout to your family that will be passed to a pre-determined funeral provider. Although this might sound good, it will tie your family into using a particular funeral firm if they want to use the benefit. Other funeral providers might be cheaper or offer better services.

Who offers over 50s life insurance?

We ran a quote for over 50s life insurance for a 50-year-old woman living in London paying £20 a month. Here are the top insurers.