Best travel insurance UK 2023 guide

Need some help picking the best UK travel insurance packages to make sure that you get the best travel insurance deals? Here are some tips for picking the best policy features for you.

Coverage limits

When looking for the best travel insurance companies to go with, check coverage limits. These are the maximum amounts your travel insurer will pay if you need to claim. You’ll see when you compare travel insurance policies that coverage limits vary for each type of claim and between policies.

The government-backed MoneyHelper website recommends that the best UK travel insurance should have the following minimum coverage for each type of claim:

Medical: £1m or more for travel to Europe and £2m or more for the US

Cancellation/interruption: £2,000 or more

Missed departure: £500 or more

Delay: £200 or more

Baggage cover: £1,500 or more

Personal liability cover: £2 million or more

Deductibles/excess

Deductibles, also known as the excess, is the amount you have to pay out of your own pocket before your travel insurance will start paying for your claim.

You have to make a trade-off when it comes to choosing the excess and the best travel insurance policy for you.

The lower the excess on a travel insurance policy, the better for you if you have to claim because you will have less to pay from your own pocket (or, more often, deducted from your claim).

But lower excess travel insurance policies are more expensive because the insurer knows it has more to pay out if you claim. Higher excess policies are cheaper, but you’ll have more deducted from your claim.

If there is not much difference in price, go for the travel insurance with the lower excess/deductible.

Exclusions

An exclusion on a travel insurance policy is an event the policy will not cover you for. Sometimes, even the best travel insurance companies have exclusions in their policies.

Common exclusions on a standard travel insurance policy may not be obvious. According to the ABTA – The Travel Association, these include:

Incidents that occur after drinking too much alcohol or taking drugs

Theft of unattended possessions

Sports, extreme sports and activities such as skiing, white water rafting and bungee jumping

Medical treatment resulting from existing medical conditions you have not declared or conditions preventable by vaccine or advisable medication, such as antimalarials

Medical costs if you stay abroad after your doctor says you are fit to return to the UK

Strikes and industrial action if it was known when you booked your trip

Rescheduled flights where the airline has cancelled and then rescheduled your flight

Travel to destinations where the FCDO advises against all but essential travel

To get the best travel insurance deals, one way around some of these exclusions is to buy add-ons for adventure activities. In addition, make sure to declare all pre-existing conditions and keep an eye out for any travel disruptions before you book.

Pre-existing conditions

Pre-existing conditions are illnesses or medical conditions you have and are aware of before you travel.

Even the best travel insurance companies will ask you to disclose any pre-existing conditions. If you use a comparison website, it will be among the first questions you’re asked before it shows you quotes. It’s important to be honest.

Don’t worry – the best travel insurance will cover pre-existing conditions, but they can make a policy more expensive because insurers think you have a higher risk of claiming. But you won’t be covered for medical claims if you withhold details of your medical history from your travel insurer.

The following are likely to be considered pre-existing conditions you should disclose, according to the government-backed MoneyHelper website:

A condition where you are on a list for an operation

A condition where you are waiting for test results

Anything you have been to the doctor about in the last year, including minor things

Any serious conditions you’ve ever had – for example, cancer, heart trouble, respiratory problems or a mental health breakdown

A good tip for everyone, but especially if you have a pre-existing condition, is to buy your travel insurance as soon as you book your holiday. If your condition gets worse and forces you to cancel your plans, you’ll be covered from the day the policy starts.

On family group policies, the cost will be determined based on the riskiest traveller (according to insurers), which could be someone with a pre-existing condition or an older individual. In this case, it is often cheaper for the group for that person to get a separate policy.