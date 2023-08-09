Best travel insurance UK 2023 guide

- SOFTWARE
Travel insurance protects you financially if your trip away doesn’t go as planned and you incur unexpected expenses for delays, losses or medical treatment.
All travellers can benefit from travel insurance. But travel insurance is particularly important if you are going on an independent trip without a tour operator because if something goes wrong, you will have no other help.
To find the best UK travel insurance, compare policies before you go to ensure you get the right coverage for you and the specific trip you are planning.
When comparing policies to find the best travel insurance for you, compare the cost, excess (how much you’ll be expected to pay out yourself before the policy will cover you), amount of medical coverage, limit on baggage claims and coverage for specific sports and activities.
The best travel insurance companies will offer you comprehensive coverage across all types of claims. It’s easy to compare the best travel insurance deals using a comparison website.
This covers you for medical expenses you incur if you become ill or have an accident while away. The best UK travel insurance will have a high level of medical coverage.
For example, medical coverage will pay for any necessary treatment if you come down with severe food poisoning or you fall through a window and have to be taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Benefits:
Limits:
This insurance pays out the cost of your missed trip if you have to cancel or cut your holiday short due to unforeseen circumstances.
For example, cancellation insurance would normally pay out if you broke your leg just before you were due to travel and had to cancel your trip.
Interruption insurance would cover you if you had to come home early for certain reasons beyond your control – for example, if the area you were staying in was engulfed in wildfires.
Benefits:
Limits:
This insurance covers the cost of replacing your luggage if it is lost or stolen.
For example, if an airline loses your luggage in transit or your suitcase is stolen from your hostel while you’re away, you can make a claim for the cost of replacing its contents.
You may also be able to claim for costs related to baggage delay if the airline temporarily misplaced your baggage.
Benefits:
Limits
This insurance covers you if you are held responsible for harming another person or damaging their property.
For example, it covers you in situations where you cause serious damage to your holiday accommodation or accidentally stumble into someone else, causing them to need medical treatment.
Benefits:
Limits:
Looking for the best travel insurance with Covid cover? Many travel insurance policies now include cancellation cover for reasons related to Covid. This often applies within two weeks of being due to travel, according to the Association of British Insurers, but individual policies can vary.
To make a claim, insurers often require proof in the form of a medically approved positive Covid test. A lateral flow test or self-diagnosis is usually not accepted.
The best travel insurance with Covid cover should include the following:
Looking for the best travel insurance providers with Covid cover? Most travel insurance policies now offer some kind of Covid cover, but Churchill, Direct Line, M&S and Aviva have some of the most comprehensive offerings, with cover for cancellations and expenses related to Covid.
Need some help picking the best UK travel insurance packages to make sure that you get the best travel insurance deals? Here are some tips for picking the best policy features for you.
When looking for the best travel insurance companies to go with, check coverage limits. These are the maximum amounts your travel insurer will pay if you need to claim. You’ll see when you compare travel insurance policies that coverage limits vary for each type of claim and between policies.
The government-backed MoneyHelper website recommends that the best UK travel insurance should have the following minimum coverage for each type of claim:
Deductibles, also known as the excess, is the amount you have to pay out of your own pocket before your travel insurance will start paying for your claim.
You have to make a trade-off when it comes to choosing the excess and the best travel insurance policy for you.
The lower the excess on a travel insurance policy, the better for you if you have to claim because you will have less to pay from your own pocket (or, more often, deducted from your claim).
But lower excess travel insurance policies are more expensive because the insurer knows it has more to pay out if you claim. Higher excess policies are cheaper, but you’ll have more deducted from your claim.
If there is not much difference in price, go for the travel insurance with the lower excess/deductible.
An exclusion on a travel insurance policy is an event the policy will not cover you for. Sometimes, even the best travel insurance companies have exclusions in their policies.
Common exclusions on a standard travel insurance policy may not be obvious. According to the ABTA – The Travel Association, these include:
To get the best travel insurance deals, one way around some of these exclusions is to buy add-ons for adventure activities. In addition, make sure to declare all pre-existing conditions and keep an eye out for any travel disruptions before you book.
Pre-existing conditions are illnesses or medical conditions you have and are aware of before you travel.
Even the best travel insurance companies will ask you to disclose any pre-existing conditions. If you use a comparison website, it will be among the first questions you’re asked before it shows you quotes. It’s important to be honest.
Don’t worry – the best travel insurance will cover pre-existing conditions, but they can make a policy more expensive because insurers think you have a higher risk of claiming. But you won’t be covered for medical claims if you withhold details of your medical history from your travel insurer.
The following are likely to be considered pre-existing conditions you should disclose, according to the government-backed MoneyHelper website:
A good tip for everyone, but especially if you have a pre-existing condition, is to buy your travel insurance as soon as you book your holiday. If your condition gets worse and forces you to cancel your plans, you’ll be covered from the day the policy starts.
On family group policies, the cost will be determined based on the riskiest traveller (according to insurers), which could be someone with a pre-existing condition or an older individual. In this case, it is often cheaper for the group for that person to get a separate policy.
Add-ons are extras you can purchase in addition to a standard travel insurance policy. They cost a bit more, but you may find you’re not covered without them.
This covers things that a standard policy may not, such as your mobile phone or laptop. If these items are covered, you may find the claim limits are far less than the cost of replacing them.
Gadget insurance is typically just a few extra pounds on your travel insurance policy, so it is often worth getting for peace of mind.
Riskier activities, such as skiing or white water rafting, often require extra holiday insurance because insurers think that you are more likely to need to make a claim doing these things.
Winter sports/adventure activities cover is worth getting, or you may find you are not covered for medical expenses if something goes wrong.
Standard travel insurance is generally meant for land-based holidays and, as such, won’t cover many of the elements of a cruise holiday. This means that, in most cases, you’ll need separate holiday insurance to cover the sea-based part of your trip.
Most standard travel insurance policies are invalid if you travel when the FCDO advises against “all but essential travel”.
This add-on allows you to travel to Europe with a valid travel insurance policy, even if the FCDO has advised against it.
This can be an expensive add-on, but if you really must travel to a risky area, it is some of the best travel insurance you can have.
Looking for the best travel insurance deals from the best travel insurance companies? In most cases, the easiest way to find the best travel insurance deals is to use a comparison website. Travel insurance comparison websites let you compare costs and coverage side by side to find the best UK travel insurance.
The four main comparison websites – Moneysupermarket, Comparethemarket, Confused.com and GoCompare – also often have certain deals and discounts when you buy travel insurance from them, offering some of the best travel insurance deals on the market.
Moneysupermarket: Find the same deal for less, and it will price match and give you a choice of a £20 gift card. Only on annual travel insurance.
Comparethemarket: 2 for 1 cinema tickets with Meerkat Movies and savings at restaurants when you dine out or order pizza in with Meerkat Meals, as well as 25 per cent off coffee and pastries at Caffè Nero every day of the week through the Meerkat app.
(In July 2023, Confused.com and GoCompare had no deals or discounts for travel insurance).
Price is obviously a big consideration when you are looking for the best travel insurance – you’ve probably already spent a lot on your holiday. But you may be able to get much better coverage for just a few pounds extra, so it’s worth scrolling down the comparison site’s list of providers before buying.
Medical costs abroad will undoubtedly be the biggest expense you face if you fall ill abroad, so don’t scrimp on those.
Then think about your next biggest expense (probably cancellation/interruption of your trip) and make sure that you have high-value coverage for that.
If you find you can get much higher coverage (the maximum amount you can claim per type of claim, such as medical or baggage) for not very much more money, go for the slightly more expensive option.
Comparison sites won’t always find you the cheapest deals, however. For example, Direct Line offers some of the best travel insurance with Covid cover and is not on comparison websites.
Some of the best travel insurance companies also offer discounts for buying directly from them, as follows:
Direct Line: Get 20 per cent off annual European travel insurance.
LV: 15 per cent discount when you buy travel insurance online.
Tesco: Clubcard members get a 10 per cent discount when buying direct. There’s also 10 per cent off travel insurance when you buy Tesco travel money.
Co-op: 10 per cent online discount for Co-op members.
AA: 10 per cent off when buying direct online. Plus, AA members pay no excess.
M&S: 10 per cent discount for new policies purchased online.
When looking for the best travel insurance for your holiday, it can make sense to buy a bundle of coverage under one policy.
Comparison websites will often offer add-on gadget cover, winter sports cover or cruise cover all under the one policy. If you need that extra cover, it is typically cheaper to buy your travel insurance this way rather than as separate policies.
Choosing the right travel insurance is an essential part of enjoying peace of mind while you are on holiday.
When looking for the best travel insurance deals, don’t just pick the cheapest policy. Instead, look for the highest coverage limits, especially for medical coverage.
The easiest way to compare the best travel insurance is usually by using a travel insurance comparison website. For some of the best travel insurance companies, you’ll need to go direct to them for discounts.
Think about the sort of activities you’ll be doing while you’re away. You may need extra holiday insurance for things such as winter sports or scuba diving or if you are going on a cruise.
Be honest about any pre-existing conditions when buying your travel insurance, or you won’t be covered if you have to claim.
The best travel insurance is a safety net for you and your family to enjoy your trip away stress-free, knowing that you’re covered for everything from medical expenses to cancellations if things go wrong.