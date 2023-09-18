When you buy car insurance, the insurer will ask what you will be using your car for. There are three main categories, as follows:

Social, domestic and pleasure (SDP)

This covers most day-to-day driving such as visiting friends or family, driving to the park or gym, going on holiday, carrying out household tasks such as supermarket shopping and ferrying children around.

Social, domestic, pleasure and commuting (SDP&C)

Commuting means travelling to work and back – either driving all the way there or driving to the train station and leaving your car parked while you catch the train to work.

Social, domestic, pleasure and commuting (SDP&C) and business use

This category includes everything covered by the other categories, plus the business use reasons listed above. Before buying a policy it’s a good idea to check exactly what type of business use is covered as this can differ between insurers.

What happens if I drive without the correct cover?

If you have an accident and don’t have the right cover in place, any insurance claim you make may be turned down. You could also be charged for driving without insurance – this is a criminal offence.

If you drive for business purposes, don’t be tempted to omit this information, or lie, when you apply for car insurance. This is known as ‘non-disclosure’.

If you only have SDP or SDP&C cover and you have an accident while driving for business reasons, your car insurance won’t cover you.

This can have serious repercussions, such as:

Your insurance won’t pay out – if you have damaged another car or injured someone, they could then pursue you personally for the money

Non-disclosure could mean your insurance policy is voided or cancelled

If your insurance company cancels your insurance, this will make it very difficult to get cover in the future

If you only use your car for business use occasionally, you can buy temporary business car insurance. For example, you might do this if you need to drive to a company away day as a one-off.

Short-term business car insurance is flexible, normally lasting from one hour to 28 days. You might be able to arrange temporary cover with the insurance company you have your personal car insurance with, or with a different insurer.