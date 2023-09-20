What are the temporary car insurance options for non-UK residents?
Temporary or short-term car insurance is a great option if you’ll only be in the UK for a while, or until you find your feet and are in a position to arrange a more long-term solution.
Taking out a temporary car insurance policy for non-UK residents means you don’t need to alter or adjust any other car insurance policies you might have, which keeps things simple. It also means any claims you have to make won’t impact someone else’s policy if you’re borrowing their car (as opposed to being added as a named driver to their policy).
Temporary car insurance for non-UK licence holders is usually quick to arrange and available for periods from one hour to 28 days, and if you need it for longer, you just need to renew it. These policies also offer fully comprehensive insurance, the highest level of cover, which protects you and your vehicle as well as third parties.
It’s important to note, though, that the cost of temporary car insurance for non-UK residents will be higher than for UK residents, even if you’re an excellent driver with a spotless driving record in your home country.
Should I have an international driving permit?
An international driving permit and a UK driving licence enable UK motorists to drive in certain countries. However, it’s not a requirement for non-resident drivers to have an international driving permit to drive in the UK.
To drive on UK roads, non-UK residents simply need a valid driving licence, proof of insurance and identification, such as a passport.
Do I still need non-UK resident car insurance if I have brought my car with me?
If you’ve driven your own car to the UK, your car insurance policy should provide some cover, but it’s vital to check what is included before you drive on UK roads and how long that cover will last.
It may well be that your current insurance only offers cover overseas on a third-party basis. If your car is damaged, you would need to pay for repairs yourself, so you might want to consider upgrading to fully comprehensive car insurance. You might also find the cover duration is limited to a number of days.
Your insurer may give you a document known as a green card, which proves you have the minimum level of insurance to drive in the UK.
Do I need to change my driving licence to a UK one if I’m not a UK resident?
You should be able to use an international driving licence in the UK for up to 12 months, at least.
However, meeting the minimum age requirements for driving in the UK is essential. You need to be at least 17 years old to drive a car in the UK, which increases to 21 if you want to drive a lorry or bus.
The exact rules depend on where your driving licence was issued:
- EU/European Economic Community (EEC) driving licences: If you have a full licence from the EU or EEC, you can continue using it in the UK until it runs out. You don’t have to exchange it or take a UK driving test in the meantime.
- Licences from designated countries: if your licence is from one of the countries listed below, you can keep using it in the UK for up to 12 months. After this point, you must exchange it for a UK driving licence. You won’t have to retake your test if the exchange occurs within five years of becoming a UK resident. The countries included in this list are:
- Andorra
- Australia
- Barbados
- British Virgin Islands
- Canada
- Cayman Islands
- Falkland Islands
- Faroe Islands
- Hong Kong
- Japan
- Monaco
- New Zealand
- Republic of Korea
- Republic of North Macedonia
- Singapore
- South Africa
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- Zimbabwe
If you have a licence from Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, or the Isle of Man, you can also drive in the UK for 12 months with your existing licence before you exchange it for a UK driving licence.
- The rest of the world: if you have a driving licence that wasn’t issued in the EU or a designated country – like the United States – you can only use it in the UK for 12 months. It’s not possible to exchange these international licences for a UK licence, so if you want to carry on driving in the UK, you’ll need to pass a driving test.
These rules mean there may not be any urgent need to exchange your international driving licence for a full UK licence – especially if you’re from the EU.
However, if you know you’ll likely be here for a while, it may make sense to exchange it sooner rather than later (or take your driving test if you’re not from the EU or a designated country), as your car insurance will likely be cheaper with a UK licence.
If you need to drive for work, you’ll also find you may not be able to get a company car without a full UK licence.
The cost of car insurance for non-UK residents
Car insurance for non-UK residents will be more expensive than for UK residents. But your licence is just one of many factors that insurers will consider when calculating your insurance costs.
Understanding these factors can – in some cases – influence your decisions and help you keep your costs under control.
Factors that affect the cost of your car insurance include:
- Your address: your insurance costs will be higher if you’re based in an area with a high crime rate
- Where you park your car overnight: insurers prefer cars to be parked on a driveway or in a garage rather than on the road
- The make and model of your car: larger cars with powerful engines will cost more to insure than smaller, less racy motors
- Your driving history: if you have a no-claims discount from another country, it’s worth seeking out car insurance companies that will take it into account
- Your age: younger drivers with limited experience pay more than more mature motorists
- Your mileage: the bigger your mileage, the more you’ll pay, so don’t insure more than you need
To make sure you get the best value for money, it’s also important to shop around for your non-UK resident car insurance. Depending on your circumstances, you might get a better deal from a specialist insurance company that understands the needs of non-resident drivers.
Alternatively, you can consider exchanging your international licence for a UK licence to cut costs.