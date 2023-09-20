Car insurance for non-UK residents

You should be able to use an international driving licence in the UK for up to 12 months, at least.

However, meeting the minimum age requirements for driving in the UK is essential. You need to be at least 17 years old to drive a car in the UK, which increases to 21 if you want to drive a lorry or bus.

The exact rules depend on where your driving licence was issued:

EU/European Economic Community (EEC) driving licences: If you have a full licence from the EU or EEC, you can continue using it in the UK until it runs out. You don’t have to exchange it or take a UK driving test in the meantime.

Licences from designated countries: if your licence is from one of the countries listed below, you can keep using it in the UK for up to 12 months. After this point, you must exchange it for a UK driving licence. You won’t have to retake your test if the exchange occurs within five years of becoming a UK resident. The countries included in this list are: Andorra Australia Barbados British Virgin Islands Canada Cayman Islands Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Hong Kong Japan Monaco New Zealand Republic of Korea Republic of North Macedonia Singapore South Africa Switzerland Taiwan Ukraine United Arab Emirates Zimbabwe



If you have a licence from Jersey, Guernsey, Gibraltar, or the Isle of Man, you can also drive in the UK for 12 months with your existing licence before you exchange it for a UK driving licence.

The rest of the world: if you have a driving licence that wasn’t issued in the EU or a designated country – like the United States – you can only use it in the UK for 12 months. It’s not possible to exchange these international licences for a UK licence, so if you want to carry on driving in the UK, you’ll need to pass a driving test.

These rules mean there may not be any urgent need to exchange your international driving licence for a full UK licence – especially if you’re from the EU.

However, if you know you’ll likely be here for a while, it may make sense to exchange it sooner rather than later (or take your driving test if you’re not from the EU or a designated country), as your car insurance will likely be cheaper with a UK licence.

If you need to drive for work, you’ll also find you may not be able to get a company car without a full UK licence.