Are there women’s car insurance specific companies?
Before the Gender Directive came into force, there were a number of car insurance firms that exclusively targeted women. And, while these companies must now insure all genders, many of them still exist and often offer extras that are specifically aimed at women. Some of these companies include:
Sheilas’ Wheels
Sheilas’ Wheels was established in 2005 and came about following research that women have different car insurance needs compared to men, in terms of possessions they are likely to carry with them. Handbag insurance is included as part of the provider’s comprehensive cover, along with a free over-the-phone counselling service, personal belongings cover, legal liability, windscreen cover and courtesy car cover. Its mechanics also follow guidelines so they are better suited to working with young families, whether that’s advising on how to fit child car seats or arranging customer appointments around the school run. Sheila’s Wheels is part of the esure brand.
Diamond Car Insurance
Diamond car insurance launched in 1997 to specialise in cheaper car insurance for women drivers. But, while it can no longer base car insurance premiums on gender, it still offers a range of benefits as standard on its comprehensive policies that are generally aimed at women. These benefits include courtesy car cover, roadside recovery helpline, handbag cover, and child seat cover. Diamond is owned by the Admiral Group.
GoGirl
GoGirl is an online insurer that is aimed at women and young drivers. Its comprehensive policies offer a number of benefits as standard, including courtesy car cover, personal accident cover, child car seat cover, windscreen cover and handbag cover. If you, as the policyholder or named driver, are involved in an accident with an uninsured driver, you won’t lose your no claims discount, nor will you be charged any excess in relation to the claim. GoGirl is the trading name of Sabre Insurance Company, which has been underwriting since 1982.