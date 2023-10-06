Up until 2012, women could benefit from cheaper car insurance premiums than men because they are generally considered safer drivers by insurance providers. Women tend to make fewer claims than men and when they do claim, the value of those claims is usually lower.

But, since the Gender Directive was passed by the European Court of Justice, gender can no longer have an impact on the cost of someone’s car insurance premiums. This rule also applies to other forms of insurance, such as life insurance.

While women can no longer be offered lower insurance premiums based on their gender, there are several factors that affect the cost of car insurance and ways women can save money on their premiums. When calculating your car insurance premium, providers will consider factors, such as the type of car you drive, whether your car has any modifications, how secure your car is, your job title and your driving history. Because men tend to have higher risk jobs, such as construction workers or delivery drivers, their car insurance premiums can still end up being higher than women’s. Men are also more likely to have points on their licence and drive a more powerful car with modifications, and these factors can push up the cost of premiums too. According to insurer Admiral’s Car Insurance Price Index, in August 2023 men paid 14 per cent more for their car insurance premiums than women. Men paid an average of £1,150.79, while women paid an average of £1,003.87.

The three most common types of car insurance for women include:

Fully comprehensive : This is the highest level of car insurance available. It covers you for damage caused to someone else or their car or property, and will also cover damage to your own car, as well as any injuries sustained by you or your passengers in an accident. Some policies also offer cover for vandalism and legal expenses.

Third party, fire and theft: This type of policy provides cover for other people, their vehicles and property, and will also cover your car if it’s damaged by fire or stolen.

Third party: This is the minimum legal requirement for drivers and the most basic level of cover. You’ll be covered for injuries to other people or damage to their property, but your own vehicle or any injuries you suffer as a result of a car accident won’t be covered.

Tactics for cheaper women’s car insurance deals

Women’s car insurance premiums are an annual average of £1,003. However, there are several steps you can take to reduce the cost of women’s car insurance. Take a look at the tips below to get started: