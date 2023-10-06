Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read about our commitment to editorial integrity.

What cars are in car insurance group 1?

Want cheap car insurance? Compare quotes from over 160 providers
Get a Quote
In partnership with
Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 06, 2023

In this guide

  • What cars are in insurance group 1?
  • Factors that influence car insurance group 1
  • Who are group 1 cars most suitable for?
  • Which car insurance group am I in?

The insurance group a car falls into has a significant impact on the premium you pay.

Cars are ranked 1 to 50 by the Association of British Insurers based on factors such as repair costs and value. Group 1 contains inexpensive city cars that are the most affordable to insure, while group 50 houses high-performance supercars with expensive premiums.

Personal factors matter, too. A lower-group car driven by an inexperienced young motorist can still have a high premium. Location and mileage also affect costs.

In this article, we’ll explore group 1, the cheapest insurance category. We’ll look at which cars are included and who it might suit if you’re looking for a car with a budget-friendly cover.

What cars are in insurance group 1?

Car insurance group 1 contains the cheapest cars to insure. These are primarily small city cars, such as the following:

  • Vauxhall Corsa
  • Volkswagen Polo
  • Nissan Micra
  • Skoda Citigo
  • Kia Rio
  • Citroen C1
  • Fiat Panda
  • Hyundai i10

Group 1 cars tend to be smaller hatchbacks and city cars from mainstream manufacturers. Their small engine sizes, modest specs and widely available parts make them inexpensive to repair, so they cost very little to insure.

Group 1 cars are great for new and young drivers due to their affordability, as well as city dwellers who need a handy run-around.

Factors that influence car insurance group 1

FactorDescription
Engine sizeGroup 1 cars have small petrol engines less than 1.0 litre. Tiny engines substantially reduce insurance costs compared to larger ones.
Repair costsCheap, readily available parts plus basic construction means group 1 cars cost little to repair. This keeps premiums low.
Safety featuresMost group 1 models only offer essential safety equipment, such as airbags and anti-lock braking systems. The lack of high-tech features reduces risk and premiums.
PerformanceWith typical zero to 60mph times over 13 seconds and low top speeds under 100mph, group 1 cars aren't performance vehicles. Modest specs mean a lower premium.
Threat of theftSmall city cars have little appeal to thieves looking for luxury vehicles to steal. However, some common models, such as the Ford Ka, do feature on stolen car lists.
Driver profileInsurers associate group 1 cars with young, new and low-mileage drivers. More experienced motorists in higher groups pay less for the same car.

Who are group 1 cars most suitable for?

Group 1 cars are best suited for:

  • Young drivers: Their low cost makes them affordable first cars for teenagers and students
  • Low-mileage drivers: They’re ideal for those who drive locally or have a short regular commute. The small engines are efficient for city driving
  • Older motorists: Insurance costs come down for over 50s, making group 1 premiums very affordable if required as a secondary run-around
  • Learners: Provisional licence holders need insurance to practise, and group 1 cars provide affordable cover for lessons and tests
  • Motorists on a budget: The low prices match the low running costs. Group 1 cars are cheap to tax, fuel and maintain

Group 1 category cars are the most affordable and are ideal for drivers who value cheaper insurance, ownership and running costs over performance and specs.

Get Cheap Car Insurance
Get a great deal on your car insurance by comparing over 160 providers
GET A QUOTE

Which car insurance group am I in?

Find your car’s insurance group by entering your vehicle’s make, model and registration year in a free car insurance group checker. 

Your insurer will also be able to provide your exact insurance group rating. Knowing your group helps you compare premium quotes. Higher insurance groups mean more expensive premiums.

One thing to note is that cars are continually reassessed, and their group can change over time. For example, the Fiat 500 moved from group 2 to group 3 in 2022. Check your group when renewing insurance to get accurate quotes.

In summary, cars in group 1 offer the most affordable insurance. While not the most exciting vehicles, their small engines and modest specs mean that premiums are budget friendly. If you want the cheapest possible insurance without compromising on safety or reliability, group 1 is the place to look.

Nick Jones

Editor in Chief

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar, and Creative Bloq, writing and editing content for audiences whose interests include history, computing, gaming, films, and science. He’s also produced a number of podcasts in the technology, science, gaming, and true crime genres.

Nick has also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working in a variety of topics such as health, technology, and finance, with market-leading global companies including Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Now the Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Advisor, Nick is involved in all aspects of the site’s content, where his expertise in finance, technology, and home products informs every article that’s published on-site. He takes a hands-on approach with our VPN content, penning a number of the articles himself, and verifying that everything we publish in this topic is accurate.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

More articles like this

Find the best [category]