What cars are in car insurance group 17?

You can find out which insurance group your car falls into by entering its make, model and year of registration into our free online car insurance group checker. Providing the vehicle identification number or chassis code also helps verify the group.

Your insurance provider can also confirm the precise group your car sits in. This assists when assessing premium quotes, as vehicles in higher groups typically have more expensive insurance.

It’s important to note that insurance groups are regularly reviewed and can change over time. For instance, the Ford Focus shifted from group 10 to group 12 in 2022, reflecting an updated risk analysis. So, always check your car’s current group when renewing to get accurate quotes.

In summary, group 17 offers a middle ground between basic small cars and executive models. While insurance still costs more than low-risk vehicles, group 17 provides practicality and performance at a reasonable price.