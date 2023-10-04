Menu Close

What cars are in car insurance group 17?

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 04, 2023

Cars in the UK fall into one of 50 insurance groups that determine the cost of cover. Affordable and lower-risk vehicles sit in the lower groups, while high-performance and luxury models occupy the higher groups that bring pricier insurance premiums. This guide will focus on group 17.

What cars are in insurance group 17?

Insurance group 17 contains medium-sized family cars and sportier hatchbacks. Brands include Audi, Ford, Honda, Lexus, SEAT, Citroen and Fiat. Models include the following:

  • Audi A3
  • Ford Mondeo
  • Honda Civic
  • Lexus CT
  • SEAT Ateca
  • Audi Q2
  • Citroen C5
  • Fiat Bravo

Factors determining insurance group 17

FactorDescription
Engine sizeGroup 17 vehicles have modest 1.6-2.0-litre petrol or diesel engines, which offer more capacity than group 3 runarounds but aren’t as high-powered.
Repair costsCombination of family cars and sportier hatchbacks brings moderately higher repair costs than basic models. Badges such as Audi and BMW push parts pricing up.
SafetyCars feature standard safety kits such as airbags and ABS brakes. Options include extras such as parking sensors but lack cutting-edge tech found in luxury marques.
PerformancePerformance suits motorways while remaining practical for city driving. Engines deliver adequate pace but aren't designed for track days.
Theft appealMid-range appeal for thieves thanks to standard specs and lack of pricey trim. Premium nameplates increase attractiveness.
Driver profileDraws middle-aged drivers aged 30-50 rather than high-risk young motorists. Younger drivers still pay a premium.

Who are group 17 cars most suitable for?

Group 17 cars are good targets for:

  • Families: Spacious interiors and good boot space make them ideal for school runs and shopping trips
  • Company fleets: A professional image plus low running costs appeal to businesses
  • Commuters: Decent performance and motorway manners work for longer journeys
  • Downsizers: Those trading from larger cars appreciate the blend of space and economy
  • Used buyers: Reliable models offer value on the second-hand market
Which car insurance group am I in?

You can find out which insurance group your car falls into by entering its make, model and year of registration into our free online car insurance group checker. Providing the vehicle identification number or chassis code also helps verify the group.

Your insurance provider can also confirm the precise group your car sits in. This assists when assessing premium quotes, as vehicles in higher groups typically have more expensive insurance.

It’s important to note that insurance groups are regularly reviewed and can change over time. For instance, the Ford Focus shifted from group 10 to group 12 in 2022, reflecting an updated risk analysis. So, always check your car’s current group when renewing to get accurate quotes.

In summary, group 17 offers a middle ground between basic small cars and executive models. While insurance still costs more than low-risk vehicles, group 17 provides practicality and performance at a reasonable price.

