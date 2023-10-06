What cars are in car insurance group 6?

Car insurance group 6 contains affordable, mid-range vehicles such as family hatchbacks and crossovers. Here are some examples of popular models in group 6:

Vauxhall Corsa

Ford Fiesta

Peugeot 207 hatchback

Kia Rio

Citroen C1

Fiat 500 hatchback

Hyundai i20

This group is home to practical, well-equipped cars that strike a balance between value and running costs. Many newer versions of common family cars fall into insurance group 6 thanks to improved safety features, such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), parking sensors and auto emergency braking. In general, group 6 offers a good mix of space, comfort, efficiency and technology for family transportation needs.

The cars in this group aren’t overly fancy or performance-focused, which helps keep insurance premiums reasonable. While they may lack the luxuries or prestige of higher groups, their affordable insurance makes them appealing to many motorists.