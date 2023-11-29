Car insurance statistics 2023

It’s important to stress that your car insurance premium is based on a range of personal details, such as your driving history, car, age and location. However, it can still be illuminating to observe the changes in premium costs, and which side of the UK average you fall.

Based on data from the ABI, the average premium for a private, fully comprehensive motor insurance policy was £561 for Q3 2023. That’s not only a 29 per cent increase on the same time the year before, but the highest figure ever recorded by the ABI.

There is a difference between customers renewing their policy and consumers taking out a brand new policy, however. For Q2 2023, the ABI data showed an average renewal premium was £471, while for new premiums it was £566. This potentially reflects the difference between having a no-claims bonus, and not having that discount in place.

Other industry analysts have car insurance premiums rising even faster than that. By August 2023, the average car insurance premium in the UK had risen 61 per cent, according to financial services analyst Consumer Intelligence. This is the biggest annual increase in premiums since Consumer Intelligence began tracking quotes a decade ago.

In fact, since 2013, the year Consumer Intelligence first collated this data, premiums in the UK have risen nearly 103 per cent. That means they have more than doubled in a decade.

Things are so bad that, based on the Consumer Intelligence Car Index report from September 2023, only 53 per cent of consumers could find a car insurance quote of less than £750 when using a price comparison website. That’s a massive drop from the 69 per cent of customers who were able to do so just six months earlier in February 2023.