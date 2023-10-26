Breakdown cover provides you with emergency assistance if your car lets you down mid-journey and you can’t get back on the road by yourself. Some policies will also come to your rescue at home if you can’t get your car to start.

If your car breaks down, simply call the recovery helpline and a mobile mechanic will be sent out. Most cars can be fixed on the roadside, but if that’s not possible, your car will be towed to a garage for repair.

Breakdown cover can be purchased for cars, motorbikes and vans and can help with problems such as a flat battery, an alternator fault or a tyre puncture. It may also come to your aid (and spare you any blushes) if you accidentally put the wrong fuel in the tank or run out of fuel mid-journey.

The biggest breakdown services say that they respond to most call-outs within an hour and complete repairs within 30 minutes or so.

Breakdown cover is occasionally included with top-of-the-range comprehensive car insurance but doesn’t come as standard on most policies. However, you will normally have the option to buy breakdown cover with your car insurance as an optional extra.

Alternatively, you can compare breakdown cover yourself and buy a standalone policy rather than combining it with your car insurance.