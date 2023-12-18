Carole Nash car insurance review

What car insurance cover is offered by Carole Nash?
Carole Nash is known for its classic car insurance and motorbike insurance, though it does offer other types of cover.
Classic car insurance
For those driving on four wheels, rather than two, Carole Nash’s main offering is its classic car insurance.
Carole Nash defines the age of a classic car as anything that is more than 15 years old. The vehicle also needs to be primarily used as your second car and therefore driven less (usually between 2,000 and 5,000 miles per year).
If you take out a fully comprehensive car insurance policy with Carole Nash for your vintage car, it will include the following:
- Agreed value: if you provide Carole Nash with the necessary photographs, you can reach an agreed value for your car. This will be the maximum amount you can claim for your classic car in the event it is lost, totally destroyed, or damaged to the extent that the repairs cost more than the agreed value. If you don’t supply the necessary documents, you will instead have a claims limit set by your car’s market value
- Injuries to other people: if you injured a third party while driving your classic car, Carole Nash would cover the costs
- Damage to someone else’s property: if you damaged a third party’s property, such as there car, while driving, Carole Nash would cover up to £20 million in costs (plus a further £5 million for legal expenses)
- Fire damage: you can make a claim if your classic car is damaged in a fire, to the agreed or market value (depending on your policy)
- Theft: you can make a claim if your car is stolen, or damaged in an attempted theft, to the agreed or market value (depending on your policy)
- Accidental damage to your car: if your car is damaged in an accident, or vandalised, you can make a claim
- Windscreen cover: you can make a claim for the cost of replacing or repairing your windscreens and window glass
- Personal accident cover: you or your partner can make a claim if you are killed in an accident, lose sight in one or both eyes, or lose one or more hands or feet, up to the limit set by your individual policy
- Emergency medical treatment: you can get a refund for any emergency medical treatment covered by the Road Traffic Act
- Audio equipment: you’ll be able to claim for any audio equipment that is lost or damaged, up to the limit set in your policy schedule
- Wedding use: if included in your policy schedule, you’ll be able to hire out your classic car for weddings
- Shows, rallies and events: cover for if you drive or display your classic car at shows, rallies and other associated events
- Driving abroad: you’ll be able to drive in the European Union (EU), and other select European countries, with the minimum level of cover required in each nation for up to 90 days
- Legal expenses cover: you will have up to £100,000 in motor legal protection, in order for you to recover losses for an accident that wasn’t your fault
- Club memberships discount: you can get up to 15 per cent off your classic car insurance premium if you are a member of a car club
- Breakdown cover: your policy comes with UK and European breakdown cover and accident recovery, including home start
- Choose your specialist repairer: you’ll be able to pick a specialist repairer that you trust
- Salvage retention rights: if your car is declared a total loss, you’ll have the option to purchase the remaining salvage of your classic vehicle
Motorbike insurance
With Carole Nash’s motorbike insurance, your policy will include as standard:
- 24/7 specialist claims line
- Motorbike specialists when you ring the Carole Nash call centre
- Accident and breakdown recovery from anywhere in the UK and the EU
- Up to £100,000 in motor legal expenses for non-fault accidents
- Unlimited accessory cover
- Rider cover, which can allow you to ride a friend’s bike, as long as you both have comprehensive motorcycle insurance policies
- Driving in Europe for up to 90 days
What else is covered will be determined by what level of cover you choose.
Specific motorbike insurance policy add-ons include:
- Enhanced personal accident cover up to £21,000
- Helmet and leathers cover up to £1,500
Other Carole Nash car insurance policies
As well as classic car insurance, Carole Nash offers standard third party, fire and theft and comprehensive car insurance. If you opt for comprehensive cover, you policy will include:
- Essentials: windscreen cover, audio and sat-nav equipment cover, key cover, and a courtesy car while yours is being repaired
- Classic: this includes everything from the Essentials level, as well as motor legal protection of up to £100,000
- Premier: this includes everything from the Essentials and Classic levels, as well as breakdown cover
On top of this, you can also take out van insurance, picking between third party, fire and theft, or comprehensive cover.
Depending on the cover, and type of insurance, you’ve chosen, you can add the following optional extras to your Carole Nash car insurance:
- Excess protection: for £36.99 a year, you can claim back up to £500 of excess charges, even if the accident was your fault
- Replacement vehicle cover: for £19.99 you can get a courtesy car in the event your vehicle has been stolen or written-off, not just damaged in an accident
How to claim with Carole Nash car insurance
If you need to make a car insurance claim through Carole Nash, you should complete the following steps:
- Check the safety of those involved: first, make sure that you, your passengers, and any third parties involved in the incident are all safe and secure
- Exchange details: if a third party was involved, you’ll need to exchange personal details, as well as your insurance policy numbers
- Collect evidence: you should also make a note of the time, location and weather conditions, and take photos of any damage
- Let Carole Nash know as soon as possible: even if you don’t want to make a claim, you should inform Carole Nash of the incident as soon as you can. You can do so by ringing 0333 0055 2244
- Wait for instructions: once you’ve explained the situation to Carole Nash, the provider will recommend the next steps, such as taking your car to your chosen specialist repairer
How to cancel Carole Nash car insurance
You will need to contact Carole Nash in order to cancel your car insurance policy. You may be able to cancel through your online account.
When cancelling, you’ll receive a refund for the time left on the premium (as long as you haven’t made a claim), minus the following fees:
If you need to contact Carole Nash about anything that isn’t claim-related, you can speak to an agent using its live chat function. It is open from 9am to 6pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 5pm on Saturdays. However, any changes made over live chat will incur a fee, so you may instead want to consider making these alterations through your online account.
Carole Nash car insurance customer reviews
Carole Nash has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot score of 4.3 out of five, based on more than 23,000 reviews.
Of its five-star reviews that mention classic car insurance, Carole Nash is praised for the efficiency and ease of its service, and the knowledge of its staff.
Yet there are also complaints that the customer service offered by Carole Nash has declined in recent years.
What Defaqto rating does AA car insurance have?
Although Carole Nash has not been given a Defaqto score for its classic car policies, it carries the following ratings for its other cover options:
- Motorbike insurance: ★★★★★
- Standard car insurance (both third party, fire and theft and comprehensive policies): ★★★
Conclusion
If you’re after a specialist insurance policy for your classic car, then it is worth looking into cover with Carole Nash. You might be able to find a more appropriate level of coverage that matches your passion for your vintage vehicle.
Its comprehensive classic car insurance comes with motor legal protection and breakdown cover as standard, while you’ll be able to choose a specialist repairer that you trust.
On Trustpilot it is praised for the knowledge of its staff, even if there are complaints of a downturn in the quality of its customer service. And if you’re a car club member, you can receive a discount worth up to 15 per cent.