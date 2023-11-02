It’s well known that a new car starts to lose value the moment you drive it out of the dealership. With classic cars, that isn’t necessarily the case. They can hold their purchase value, and even start to increase in worth over time.

In fact, according to car insurer Hagerty’s Classic Index – which assesses the price of 50 cars that best represent the UK classic car market – prices have risen on average 18 per cent in the last five years.

Below are some of the factors that will inform how much your classic car is worth:

Condition

While you might not need to get an MOT for your classic car, keeping it in good condition not only means you can still legally drive it on the road – it might also help it keep, or increase, its value.

Essentially, the less work a buyer would need to do to restore a car, the higher the sale price could be.

You should keep an eye on:

any rusting

coolant and oil levels

any tyre degradation

the condition of the battery

the quality of the spark plugs

Storing your classic car off-road, for example in a well-maintained garage, can help preserve the condition of your vehicle.

Rarity

Keeping your car in pristine condition is only one part of the equation. A classic car’s value is hugely informed by how many of that car were originally produced, and are still available to purchase.

And rarity doesn’t always mean a car classed as veteran or vintage. Certain cars from the late 80s and early 90s are becoming increasingly rare, something that may only help their value go up.

Popularity

Another factor that can inform the value of your classic car is its popularity. Some classics are deemed as such because of an iconic design, or the status associated with owning that particular car. This means that, even if a car isn’t rare, it may still attract a decent price if it has been kept in good nick.

Restoration quality

If you have restored your classic car, the quality of the job you’ve done will play a part in dictating the price you can charge for it.

Some collectors will want to see evidence that original parts have been used, to give the car that ‘authentic’ feel. Others may want a classic design modded with modern perks, such as bluetooth or satnav. It depends on the car, and buyer, in question.

Nostalgia

Some factors that affect the value of a classic car are more intangible than others. For example, if someone has treasured childhood memories associated with a specific vehicle – maybe it was a car their parents drove, or one they always wanted but were too young to buy – they may be willing to pay more for a car than the market would necessarily dictate.

Cultural impact

Tied to nostalgia is the cultural impact a car has had. There are some obvious examples from TV and film – case in point any car driven by James Bond, like the Aston Martin DB5, or Doc Brown’s DeLorean from Back to the Future. But it also extends to truly iconic designs, such as the Volkswagen Beetle, or record-breakers, like the Bugatti Veyron.

Usability

A classic car isn’t just for looking at. Many enthusiasts will want to take their car out for a spin, or even use it for their daily drives. In that case, the roadworthiness and usability of the car, beyond just its condition, will be of importance.