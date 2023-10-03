Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read about our commitment to editorial integrity.

Compare Land Rover car insurance in the UK

Written by Nick Jones
Updated October 01, 2023

In this guide

  • How much does it cost to insure a Land Rover?
  • What factors determine Land Rover insurance cost?
  • Tips for reducing Land Rover insurance premiums
  • Finding the best Land Rover insurance
  • Frequently Asked Questions

How much does it cost to insure a Land Rover?

Annual Land Rover car insurance premiums typically range from £600 for basic third-party cover up to more than £1,500 for comprehensive policies. Rates depend on the specific model, driver details and intended use.

Factors that increase Land Rover insurance costs include the following:

  • Engine size: Vehicles with larger engines have higher premiums
  • Performance models: Range Rover Sports and SVRs are more expensive to insure than standard editions
  • Driver age: Under-25s pay the most, over-25s with experience pay less
  • Location and parking: Urban areas and on-street parking increase costs over rural spots and garaging

What factors determine Land Rover insurance cost?

In calculating premiums, insurers primarily examine the following:

Driving record

Recent accidents, traffic violations and disqualifications raise rates substantially. A clean record lowers costs.

Vehicle use

Daily driver policies cost more than those covering occasional recreational use. Mileage also impacts premiums.

Vehicle security

Insurers offer discounts for approved security devices such as alarms, immobilisers and secure garaging. These deter theft.

Coverage limits

Lower coverage levels reduce premiums but leave drivers exposed if a major claim occurs. Finding the right balance is vital.

Tips for reducing Land Rover insurance premiums

Here are some top ways to get cheaper Land Rover insurance in the UK:

  • shop around extensively and compare quotes from multiple insurers
  • ask about discounts for multi-car policies, low mileage, experienced drivers, advanced courses, etc
  • increase the voluntary excess to more than £500 to lower premiums if you can afford the extra costs when claiming
  • add an experienced second driver, such as a partner or parent, to benefit from their safe driving record
  • limit the Land Rover to recreational rather than daily use when possible
  • improve security with an approved alarm and tracking system. Also, ensure garaging

Finding the best Land Rover insurance

The keys to affordable Land Rover cover are shopping around, optimising risk factors and leveraging available discounts. Taking the time to compare specialist Land Rover insurers on comparison sites yields the best savings.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nick Jones

Editor in Chief

Nick Jones is a highly experienced consumer journalist and editor, who has been writing and producing content for print and online media for over 25 years.

He has worked at some of the UK’s leading publishers including Future Publishing, Highbury Entertainment, and Imagine Publishing, with publications as diverse as Homebuilding & Renovating, TechRadar, and Creative Bloq, writing and editing content for audiences whose interests include history, computing, gaming, films, and science. He’s also produced a number of podcasts in the technology, science, gaming, and true crime genres.

Nick has also enjoyed a highly successful career in content marketing, working in a variety of topics such as health, technology, and finance, with market-leading global companies including Cisco, Pfizer, Santander, and Virgin Media.

Now the Editor-in-Chief of the Independent Advisor, Nick is involved in all aspects of the site’s content, where his expertise in finance, technology, and home products informs every article that’s published on-site. He takes a hands-on approach with our VPN content, penning a number of the articles himself, and verifying that everything we publish in this topic is accurate.

Whatever the area of interest he’s worked in, Nick has always been a consumer champion, helping people find the best deals and give them the information they need to make an informed buying decision.

Find the best [category]