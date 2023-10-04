Compare Suzuki Swift car insurance in the UK

What insurance group is the Suzuki Swift in?

Suzuki Swift insurance groups range from 1 to 11 depending on the model year, engine size and specifications. Higher powered models fall into higher groups.

How reliable is the Suzuki Swift?

The Swift has a reputation as an affordable, dependable small car that is cheap to repair and maintain. Reliability is better than average.

How safe is the Suzuki Swift?

The 2017 Swift has a three-star Euro NCAP safety rating with good scores for adult, child and pedestrian impact protection thanks to its lightweight yet rigid body.

What is the fuel economy of the Swift?

According to government data, the Swift achieves around 50 mpg on average. The mild hybrid model has improved fuel economy.

Does the Swift come in hybrid or electric models?

Yes, Suzuki offers a Swift Hybrid that uses a small electric motor and battery to improve efficiency and performance. A fully electric model is expected soon.

How can I save money on Swift insurance?