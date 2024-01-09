Dial Direct car insurance review

Dial Direct has an ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot score of 4.4 out of five stars, based on more than 20,600 reviews.

It is important to note that this score reflects Dial Direct as a whole, and not just its car insurance products. Dial Direct also offers van insurance and home insurance.

Of its five-star reviews that mention car insurance, customers praise Dial Direct for the ease of its application process and its competitive quotes.

However, customers complained about high renewal quotes (which isn’t just an issue with Dial Direct, but the wider car insurance industry), poor customer service and difficulties with receiving or accessing policy documents.

“Transferring the insurance on my car was quick and easy to do online. Being in my 70s and not tech savvy, I was anxious to begin with, but was pleasantly surprised. It took no time at all to set up the new and cheaper insurance and I’m happy with the result.”

Frances Channon, via Trustpilot

“Very impressive quote for car insurance that beat my current provider substantially. Easy to switch and sign up. Very happy with the process, cover and breakdown recovery.”

Louise Ambler, via Trustpilot

“Easy to set up car insurance online. But because we already have a policy on another car with you we cannot use your portal as we use one email address, [which] doesn’t encourage customers to have more than one policy. I had to ring up to ask for my documents which involved a 28 minute wait before being connected to an advisor. Was promised the documents by email that day but I had to call again three days later, which again involved a long wait, to request them again.”

Olivia, via Trustpilot

What Defaqto rating does Dial Direct car insurance have?

On top of its ‘Excellent’ Trustpilot rating, Dial Direct has the following reviews on Defaqto: