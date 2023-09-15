Following a drink driving ban, you’ll need to make sure your car is insured if you want to drive on the roads again. Your premiums are likely to be much more than you previously paid.

Obtaining cheap insurance for drink drivers is tough. However, there are a few things you can do to help lower the cost of your premium after a drink driving conviction.

Take a drink driving rehabilitation course

Drink driving bans are usually for 12 months or more. Most drivers who are serving a drink driving ban will be offered a rehabilitation course. The course is designed to educate drivers about the dangers of drink driving.

If you take and pass the course, it could help lessen the length of time you are banned. You’ll receive a certificate which you can show your car insurance provider. This could help reduce your future premium.

Consider telematics car insurance

Telematics or black box insurance could reduce your premiums – so long as you drive carefully and safely. A black box monitors the way that you drive and this data is shared with your car insurance provider. It can be a useful type of insurance for convicted drivers, it gives you an opportunity to prove that you are a safe driver.

Reduce your mileage

A higher mileage is considered more risky to insure convicted drink drivers. Your insurance provider will consider you less likely to be involved in an accident if you spend less time on the road.

Invest in security

Where you park your car matters, especially where you park it overnight. Parking your car in a safe and secure place such as a garage or underground parking could help lower your car insurance premiums. This is because your provider will consider there to be a lower chance of theft or damage.

Pay higher voluntary excess

Voluntary excess is the amount you will pay if you need to claim your car insurance. Paying a higher excess is likely to reduce your insurance premium – but you should make sure that the excess is still affordable for you should you need to pay it.

Consider pay-as-you-go insurance

Pay-as-you-go car insurance might be a cheaper option. This largely depends on your mileage and the time of day that you drive. This type of insurance is beneficial for drivers who don’t plan on driving much since most charge the premium based on the miles driven.

Add a named driver

Adding a named driver can prove valuable is a good way to get cheap car insurance for drink drivers. If you add a named driver to your car insurance you’ll want to make sure they have no driving convictions and have a good driving history as well as being a safe driver.