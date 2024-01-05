Esure car insurance review

Esure offers three main car insurance policies: third party, fire and theft, comprehensive cover, and Esure Flex.

Third party, fire and theft

With Esure third party, fire and theft insurance, you’ll be covered for the following:

Injury to other people: if you injure or kill a third party, including passengers, in a motor accident, you’ll have unlimited legal liability cover

Damage to someone else’s property: you’ll have cover worth up to £20 million if you damage or destroy someone else’s property in an accident

Fire damage: if your car is damaged in a fire, you’ll be able to make a claim

Theft: if your car is stolen or damaged during an attempted theft, you’ll be able to make a claim

Manufacturer-fitted in-car equipment: you can claim an unlimited amount for any manufacturer-fitted audio, navigation and entertainment systems damaged in an insured event

Aftermarket in-car equipment: you can claim up to £1,000 for any in-car equipment damaged as a result of an insured event

Child car seats: you can claim up to £100 to replace your child car seats following an insured event, even if if there is no visible damage

Stolen car keys: you can claim up to £500 to replace a stolen ignition device, and the associated locks

New car replacement: if your car is less than a year old, and you (or your partner) are the first registered keeper, you can get a like-for-like replacement if your vehicle is stolen and not recoverable, or the damage from an insured event exceeds 55 per cent of its UK list price

Driving other cars: if eligible, you’ll be able to drive other cars under your Esure policy, with third party only cover

Driving abroad: you’ll be able to drive for up to 90 days in the European Union (EU) and select other European countries with the same level of cover you have with Esure

Comprehensive

Esure comprehensive car insurance includes everything found in the third party, fire and theft policy (extended in places to include accidental damage), as well as:

Damage to your car: you’ll be able to make a claim if your car is damaged in a motor accident

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems: if any of your Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are damaged in an accident, you can claim for them to be recalibrated

Windscreen cover: you’ll be able to claim for replacing or repairing your windscreens and window glass

Courtesy car: if you take your car to an approved repairer following an accident, you can receive a courtesy car

Medical expenses: you can claim up to £300 in medical expenses per injured person following a motor accident

Personal accident cover: you’ll have up to £5,000 in personal accident cover

Hotel expenses: you can claim up to £250 for the driver, or £500 total for the people in your car, if you need to stay in a hotel overnight following an accident

Personal belongings: you can claim for any personal belongings stolen or damaged as a result of an insured event, up to the limit dictated by your policy (exclusions apply)

Uninsured driver promise: if you’re in a non-fault accident with an uninsured driver, you won’t have to pay your excess

Vandalism promise: if your car is vandalised, your no-claims bonus won’t be affected as long as you report it to the police and provide Esure with the crime reference number

Esure Flex

Esure Flex is a comprehensive car insurance policy only available through price comparison websites. It is also digital-only, meaning you’ll only be able to make changes and contact customer service online.

It differs from Esure’s standard comprehensive policy in the following ways:

Lower medical expenses limit: you’ll only be able to claim up to £100 per injured person

Lower personal accident cover limit: you’ll only be able to claim up to £2,500

No personal belongings cover: you won’t be able to claim for any lost or damaged personal belongings with Esure Flex

No replacement keys and locks cover: you won’t be able to claim for any lost or stolen keys (unless you take out optional key cover)

No aftermarket in-car equipment cover: you won’t be able to claim for any in-car equipment fitted after the car was made

No hotel expenses: you won’t be able to claim for overnight hotel expenses if you can’t get home following an insured event

Other Esure car insurance policies

You can also take our specific comprehensive electric car insurance with Esure (but not with Esure Flex).

This includes everything found in the standard comprehensive car insurance policy, as well as: