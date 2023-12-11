Flow car insurance review

Instead of policies based on the level of cover they provide, Flow offers car insurance based on when you pay your premium.

Flow Monthly car insurance

With Flow Monthly car insurance, you get comprehensive cover paid for on a month-by-month basis. This means you can cancel your cover at any time, with no administration fees.

Every three months, you will be given a guaranteed price for that period, based on your circumstances. This means how much you are paying a month may go up or down every three months. For example, if you make a claim during one three-month period, your premium will likely increase at the next three-month price window. However, Flow has rules about the maximum your monthly premium can increase by, but no limit on how much it can fall.

One of the notable features of Flow Monthly is that it doesn’t take into consideration your no-claims bonus when you get a quote, but just your driving history and individual circumstances. Flow says this is to simplify the quote process.

Similarly, you won’t build a traditional no-claims discount with Flow Monthly car insurance. Instead, Flow can give you written confirmation of any claim-free years you’ve built-up under your monthly subscription. But there is no guarantee other insurers will accept this as proof of a bonus.

With a Flow Monthly car insurance plan, you’ll be covered for:

Injuries to other people: if you injure someone in an accident, your insurance will cover any claims made against you

Damage to other people’s property: your policy will cover you for up to £20 million for damage to other people’s property

Fire damage: if your vehicle is damaged in a fire, lightning, or an explosion, you can make a claim up to its market value

Theft: if you car is stolen or damaged in an attempted theft, you can make a claim up to its market value

Damage to your car: if your car is damaged in an accident, you can make a claim up to its market value

Manufacturer-fitted in-car equipment: you can make an unlimited claim to replace or repair any in-car equipment fitted by the car’s manufacturer when it was first registered

Aftermarket in-car equipment: you can claim up to £1,000 for any in-car equipment fitted after your car was made

Replacement locks and keys: you can claim for replacement locks and any ignition devices, as long as they weren’t left in the car, or immediate proximity of the car, when stolen

Use by the motor trade, hotels and car parks: if you car is damaged when at a garage or being parked by a valet, you won’t have to pay your excess

Vandalism: if your car is vandalised, you can make a claim for the damage

Misfuelling: if you put the wrong fuel in your car, you can get it drained, flushed, and repaired if the engine has been damaged

Uninsured drivers: if you’ve been hit by an uninsured driver, you won’t pay your excess if the accident isn’t your fault

Windscreen and window glass: you can claim for repairs to your windscreen and window glass, including sun-roofs

Onward travel: if you are unable to drive your car because of an insured event, and you are more than 25 miles from where you started, you can claim up to £500 for alternative transport or accommodation

Child car seats: you can get your child car seat replaced following an accident, even if it doesn’t look damaged

European cover: get the minimum compulsory cover required in the country you are driving in for up to 30 days per subscription month, but no more than 180 days per calendar year

Personal accident: you or your partner can claim up to £10,000 for death or eligible injury following an accident

Medical expenses: you can claim up to £250 for any medical expenses following an accident in your car

Road rage expenses: if you, your partner, or any other named drivers are assaulted following an accident, you can claim up to £500

Aggravated car theft expenses: if you, your partner or any other named drivers are physically assaulted during an aggravated car theft, you can claim up to £500

Personal belongings: you can claim up to £300 for any personal belongings lost or damaged due to an accident, fire, theft or attempted theft, excluding money, stamps, tickets, documents, tools and some other items

Lifetime guarantee on repairs: any repairs carried out by recommended garages are guaranteed for life, as long as you own the car

Flow Annual car insurance

Flow Annual car insurance is the more familiar product for most motorists. It is a comprehensive policy that you pay for annually.

Unlike the monthly subscription, any no-claims bonus you have built-up during your driving history will be applied to your premium. Similarly, you’ll be able to get proof of your no-claims history with Flow at the end of your policy.

Flow Annual car insurance includes most of what’s found in the Monthly policy, as well as:

European cover: you’ll receive the same level of cover driving in Europe as you have in the UK, for a maximum of 180 days in a calendar year

Uninsured drivers: you won’t have to pay your excess, nor will you lose your no-claims bonus, if you are in an accident with an uninsured driver and it isn’t your fault

Vandalism: if your car is vandalised, you won’t have to pay your excess, nor will you lose your no-claims bonus, as long as you report it to the police and provide Flow with a crime reference number

New car replacement: if you’ve had your car for less than a year, and are the first registered keeper, and the cost of repairing the car is more than 50 per cent of its list price, or it is stolen and not recovered, you can get a like-for-like replacement

Driving other cars: if eligible, you can drive other cars on your Flow Annual car insurance, with third party cover in place

Guaranteed hire car: with an annual policy, you get a guaranteed hire car included as standard. This means you can get a temporary replacement vehicle when your car is being repaired at an approved garage

Motor legal protection: the annual policy includes cover for legal costs up to £100,000, if you need to pursue an uninsured driver for losses you’ve sustained in a non-fault accident, or in the event of a motor prosecution or court case following an incident

Unless you add the Family Package, the Flow Annual car insurance policy doesn’t include child seat cover, aftermarket in-car equipment cover, or onward travel expenses.