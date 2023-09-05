Compare fully comprehensive car insurance quotes

Fully comprehensive car insurance offers the highest level of protection; however, it’s often cheaper than third party insurance.

Third party policies traditionally appeal to drivers perceived to have a higher accident risk, leading insurers to categorise these policyholders as more claim-prone. Drivers choosing comprehensive cover are typically viewed as more cautious, making them less inclined to file a claim. So, if you’re looking to save money on your car insurance, a comprehensive policy is well worth considering.

For owners of new or nearly-new cars, comprehensive insurance is widely considered to be a must-have. Not only due to the broad level of coverage it offers, but also because many providers include the promise to replace your car with the same make and model if the vehicle is under a year old with their policies. Third-party policies only cover damage to other people’s vehicles or property, leaving you to pay out of pocket for your own car’s repair or replacement.

If you’re financing or leasing your car, your contract may require you to have comprehensive coverage to protect any financial interest in the vehicle.

Drivers of older vehicles can also benefit from the protection of fully comprehensive cover. When determining your policy’s cost, providers consider several factors. Notably, your car’s value plays a significant role. A lower-valued car can lead to a smaller claim, potentially resulting in more affordable premiums.

Contrary to popular opinion, according to the DVLA, older drivers are statistically less likely to be involved in a car accident than the youngest age group, which can result in lower premiums for the over 50s. However, for those aged 70 and over, the premiums may start to rise and it would be worth shopping around to find the best deals on fully comprehensive insurance.

It’s important to consider the claims process in the event of an accident when considering if fully comprehensive cover is right for you. In an accident where it’s hard to determine fault, having comprehensive cover can simplify the claims process, as you won’t necessarily have to prove another party’s liability.