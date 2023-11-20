Hastings Direct car insurance review

Hastings Direct has a ‘Great’ Trustpilot rating of 4.1 out of five, based on more than 131,100 reviews.

It’s important to note, however, that these reviews are for the Hastings Direct brand as a whole, and not just its car insurance products.

Of those that mention car insurance, many of the brand’s five star reviews mention how helpful Hastings Direct customer service was when they needed assistance. Competitive prices were also highlighted in multiple reviews.

As for those reviews that gave Hastings Direct one or two stars, many complained about their policy being unexpectedly cancelled. There were also a number of people who had purchased Hastings YouDrive without realising – always thoroughly check the details of your policy before paying.

“Needed insurance for a vehicle that had just been registered and so not on DVLA system and couldn’t be insured online. I was able to speak to a Hastings Direct agent (good to be able to speak to a real person!) who quickly and efficiently arranged the policy.”

Tony Court, via Trustpilot

“Competitive price as in recent months getting good comprehensive insurance has become so expensive even for people who try to drive carefully and want fair and reasonably priced insurance for doing so. Not having to pay more for those that don’t, that’s my main reason for choosing Hastings Direct car insurance.”

S Watson, via Trustpilot

“My daughter had insurance with Hastings Direct and was paying over £2,000 per year as it’s her first car. She was 10 months in when they decided to do a “Policy review”. I supplied all the information they asked for and it turned out there were some small changes to be made. 1) Change the vehicle ownership from my name to her name. 2) Declare she had some stickers on the car. Once these were changed they decided to cancel her insurance. No apology it’s just cancelled. Oh and they charged me £45 for cancelling the policy early! Their customer service is appalling. Because of how they handled this, my daughter can no longer get insurance on a pay monthly as she’s had insurance cancelled. Stay well clear of these cowboys.”