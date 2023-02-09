Compare cheap home insurance quotes

Simply put: yes. Just think about how much it would cost to rebuild your house from scratch in the event of a devastating fire or catastrophic storm. The cost would be ruinous for most people, or at least wipe out your savings.
This is where buildings insurance comes in. For a few pounds a month, the physical building of your home will be covered. From your garage to your pipes and drains, buildings insurance covers property damage up to the full cost of rebuilding your home.
If you own your home and have a mortgage, you need buildings insurance to at least cover the value of the outstanding mortgage. If you own and don’t have a mortgage, it is still a very good idea to have buildings insurance. Otherwise, you will bear the entire cost of anything happening to your four walls and roof, typically the most expensive parts of your home to fix.
Now consider what’s inside your property. Everyone has valuables in their home. The cost of replacing or repairing these valuables without home insurance can be high. You could have to spend large amounts of your savings, or get into expensive and unmanageable debt.
Consider just one room in your house. If you had to replace everything in that room, from carpets to ceiling lights, how much would it cost?
Contents insurance covers all the belongings inside your home. If you live in a high-risk area for issues like crime or flooding, it is an especially good idea to get contents insurance. If you are renting you may be covered under your landlord’s home insurance policy, but do check.
Our research found it takes on average just seven minutes to get an online home insurance quote for a combined buildings and contents insurance policy using the most popular home insurance comparison sites. Well worth your time, in our opinion.
Home insurance provides a financial safety net. When you make a valid claim, your insurer will pay out an amount to fix damage to your physical property under a buildings insurance policy, or an amount equal to the cost of replacing or fixing your lost, stolen or damaged items at today’s prices under a contents insurance policy.
Before you start to compare home insurance, check out how much cover you are likely to need.