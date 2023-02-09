Compare cheap home insurance quotes

How to get the best home insurance for your home

Our experts are here to help you find the best home insurance for your home and possessions. We’ve searched through hundreds of contents, buildings and combined deals, read the small print, and tested customer service and claims processes to bring you the definitive guide on how to secure the best home insurance deals out there for your budget and needs.

Our aim is to help you navigate some of the more confusing elements of home insurance and compare quotes with confidence. Understanding what you need and how to find it is crucial if you want to get the best deal.

Here’s the bottom line:

Firstly, if you’re getting a home insurance quote for the first time, you should always shop around for the best deal on the market. Comparison websites can help you find the best policy for you at the cheapest price. You’ll see home insurance quotes from dozens of insurers in one place, which makes comparing quotes much easier than ringing around providers individually.

If you already have home insurance but your current deal is coming to an end, it’s worth shopping around and comparing quotes from other insurers to see if you can get a better price elsewhere.

And, lastly, despite recent changes from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) that ban insurers from charging renewing customers more than new customers, you can still often get a better deal by shopping around, as prices still vary significantly from one insurer to another.

This article will help you get the most out of your next home insurance quote and get you on the cheapest deal.

Let’s get started.