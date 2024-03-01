Homeprotect home insurance review

Homeprotect offers three main cover options – buildings insurance, contents insurance and combined buildings and contents insurance – alongside several non-standard and specialist policies.

Buildings insurance

If you take out Homeprotect buildings insurance, you’ll be covered for the following:

Buildings cover: you can claim up to £1 million if the main structure of your home needs to be rebuilt (higher limits are available where applicable)

Outbuildings cover: you can claim up to £20,000 to repair an outbuilding, such as a detached garage, shed or summerhouse

Alternative accommodation: if you can’t stay in your home due to an insured loss, you can claim up to £75,000 for “reasonable” costs and expenses related to alternative accommodation. “Reasonable” is determined by the needs of your family, the duration of your stay in the alternative accommodation and the type of accommodation that’s available

Loss of rent: if you rent out your property but are unable to do so because of damage to the home, you can claim up to £30,000 in lost rent

Landlord contents: if you rent out your property, you can claim up to £7,500 for damage to any contents

Architect fees and debris clearance: following an insured loss, you can claim for architects, surveyors, consulting engineers, legal fees and the cost of clearing debris and shoring up the building

Selling your home: if your home suffers damage between the exchange date and the completion date, Homeprotect will cover the costs and pay them to the buyer

Damage to (or caused by) flat roofs: if your flat roof has been inspected and maintained within the last 10 years (or if maintenance work wouldn’t have prevented the damage from occurring), you can make a claim

Tracing and accessing leaks: you can claim up to £10,000 when trying to trace and access a water leak

Repairing the cause of a leak: you can claim up to £250 to repair any damage caused by a leak (typically, water damage caused by lack of sealant or tile grouting won’t be eligible for a claim)

Water bills following the escape of water: you can claim up to £2,000 for increased metered water bills following a leak

Tracing and accessing oil leaks: if you need to trace and access a leak from an oil-fired heating system, you can claim up to £10,000

Repairing damage caused by an oil leak: you can claim up to £250 for damages caused by an oil leak

Oil bills following an oil leak: you can claim up to £2,000 for increased oil bills following a leak

Damage to the home or outbuildings caused by theft: if your home is damaged by theft or attempted theft, you can claim up to £10,000 for the main building and £7,500 for the outbuildings

Theft of keys: if your keys are stolen, you can claim up to £750 to replace any security features, such as your locks

Power surge as a result of lightning: you can claim a maximum of £10,000, regardless of your buildings cover, for damage caused by an electrical power surge following a lightning strike

Basic home emergency cover: a basic level of home emergency cover is included in your policy. You can claim up to £500 for plumbing and drainage, domestic power supply, toilet unit, home security and vermin emergencies. You can upgrade to full home emergency cover for an additional cost

Basic legal expenses cover: you can claim up to £25,000 for basic legal expenses, including contract disputes and property protection. You can upgrade to full legal expenses cover for an additional cost

Liability cover: you can claim up to £5 million per year for costs you are legally liable to pay related to accidental death, bodily injury, illness or property damage

Some notable exclusions won’t be covered with Homeprotect buildings insurance, including:

Damage caused gradually by wear and tear or by failure to fix a known issue

Faulty design or poor workmanship

Damage or liability arising from contractor activities

Storm damage (unless it qualifies under Homeprotect’s criteria for a storm)

Damage to outdoor fuel tanks, hot tubs, swimming pools, tennis courts, drives, footpaths, patios, terraces, gates, fences or aerials caused by a flood (unless the home is damaged at the same time), storm, frost or weight of snow

Damage to boilers where the water has escaped internally within the boiler

Trace and access costs if there’s no water or oil damage

The clearing of blockages in pipes and drains

Damage to gates, gardens, walls or fences caused by falling objects

The cost of removing a fallen object if no damage has been caused

Damage to permanent outdoor structures (such as artificial lawns, gazebos and swimming pools) caused by subsidence, landslip or heave, unless the home is also affected

Loss or damage caused by coastal or river erosion

Tree root damage to anything except underground services (such as cables, drain inspection covers, underground drains, pipes and tanks)

Contents insurance

If you take out Homeprotect’s standalone contents insurance policy, you’ll receive cover for the following:

Contents cover: you can claim £25,000 to cover the value of all possessions in your home if you were to replace them on a new-for-old basis

Alternative accommodation: you can claim up to £10,000 in “reasonable” costs and expenses if you can’t live in your home due to an insured loss

Special events cover: your overall contents cover can increase by 10 per cent for 30 days following special events such as weddings, civil partnerships, anniversaries, birthdays and months that contain religious festivals you celebrate

Theft: you can claim for stolen items (aside from counterfeit items and oil), alongside damage caused by theft or attempted theft, if all the security features listed within your Statement of Fact are working and in operation. There must also be evidence of damage, violence or deception when the thief gained entry

Theft of keys: you can claim up to £750 to cover to replace security features, such as locks, if your keys are stolen

Escape of water: you can claim for damage caused by escape of water from pipes, boilers, water tanks, toilets and kitchen appliances, as well as up to £2,000 for metered water bills

Escape of oil: you can claim for damage caused by the escape of oil from an oil-fired heating system, alongside up to £2,000 for oil bills where Homeprotect has agreed to pay a claim

Money: you can claim up to £500 for “money”, including cash, cheques and postage stamps

Frozen food: you can claim up to £1,100 for any food in your fridge or freezer that has become inedible due to a change in temperature or contamination by refrigerant or refrigerant fumes (unless this damage was caused by a deliberate act)

Deeds, bonds or documents: you can claim up to £2,500 to replace damaged or stolen deeds, bonds or documents

Digital media: you can claim up to £2,500 to recover or replace lost digital media, such as photos and music

Business equipment: you can claim up to £3,000 for business equipment, such as desktop computers, office furniture and printers (but not business money, stock or tools)

High-risk items: you can claim up to £5,000 or 20 per cent of the total insured contents, whichever is lower, for high-risk items that are worth less than £1,500 and haven’t been listed as a specified item

Visitor contents: you can claim up to £2,500 for a visitor’s lost or stolen items if they fall within the limits of your policy

Lightning damage: you can claim up to £5,000 for damage caused by a power surge as a result of lightning

Tenants’ liability: if you’re a tenant in a rented property, you can claim up to £5,000 for any accidental damage you cause

Basic home emergency cover: a basic level of home emergency is included in your policy. You can claim up to £500 for plumbing and drainage, domestic power supply, toilet unit, home security and vermin emergencies. You can upgrade to full home emergency cover for an additional cost

Basic legal expenses cover: you can claim up to £25,000 for basic legal expenses, including contract disputes and property protection. You can upgrade to full legal expenses cover for an additional cost

Liability cover: you can claim up to £5 million for any damages owed to staff or the public following an insured event

However, Homeprotect contents insurance won’t cover the following:

Lost items

Items stolen from unoccupied vehicles

Damage caused by pets

The cost of repairing or replacing items following a mechanical or electrical fault

High-risk items, electronic gadgets and bikes if they have a replacement value greater than £1,500 and you haven’t included them in your specified items

Items stored in an outbuilding (claims limit of £1,500)

Loss or damage caused by subsidence, landslip or heave due to coastal or river erosion

Bike-related exclusions, including theft of tyres, lamps or accessories if your bike isn’t also stolen, if you’ve lent your bike to someone else at the time of the theft or if your bike isn’t locked to an immovable object or inside a locked building at the time of the theft

Buildings and contents insurance

With Homeprotect combined buildings and home contents insurance, you’ll receive all the cover mentioned in the two policies above.

In some cases, the cover limit will be combined. For example, with buildings and contents insurance, you can claim up to £85,000 for alternative accommodation – £75,000 from the buildings part of the policy and £10,000 from the contents part.

Homeprotect specialist home insurance policies

There are several situations where you may want a more specialist policy, including the following: