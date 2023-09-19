What is insurance premium tax?

IPT is set by the UK government. It is calculated as a percentage of your individual premium. This means that the higher your premium cost, the more tax you’ll pay. As an example, if your annual car insurance premium is £400, your total cost will be £448 when factoring an IPT rate of 12 per cent or £480 at the higher rate of 20 per cent. If your premium cost is £500, it will be £560 with an IPT rate of 12 per cent or £600 with a rate of 20 per cent.

IPT was introduced in October 1994, and the standard rate has increased from 2.5 per cent to its current level of 12 per cent. IPT levels are set in the government’s budget, and rates have changed to keep up with industry developments and reduce the risk of tax avoidance and evasion.

The higher rate of IPT was introduced in April 1997 at 17.5 per cent and increased to its current rate of 20 per cent in January 2011. This higher rate was introduced to address VAT avoidance, where businesses selling insurance with other goods had been able to artificially reduce the price of a product but inflate the cost of the insurance, allowing them to benefit from a lower tax rate.

Modelling by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) shows that the cost of IPT in 2020/21 was equivalent to around £220 per household. What’s more, HMRC figures show that between 2011/12 and 2021/22, the amount of tax revenue raised from IPT more than doubled, increasing from £2.9 billion to £6.6 billion.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing drivers can do about IPT. And whatever you do, don’t be tempted to drive without car insurance in place. If you’re caught driving a car that’s not insured, you could be given a fixed penalty plus points on your licence. If the case goes to court, you could be given an unlimited fine and even be disqualified from driving.

However, there are steps you can take to help reduce the cost of your overall car insurance premiums. These include: