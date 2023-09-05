Cheap learner insurance is a bit like a unicorn – a myth. However, there are ways to reduce costs when looking for a learner insurance quote.

Unfortunately, motor insurance premiums are on the rise. According to data from Consumer Intelligence, average premiums rose by 48 per cent on average in the 12 months to June 2023 to reach their highest level since 2018.

However, the research found premiums for those under the age of 25 increased the least, with analysts saying this could be down to the growing popularity of telematics insurance policies among young drivers (more on that later).

Learner driver insurance is a bit different because it has more safety restrictions attached, including requiring the learner to be in the car with a more experienced driver and not drive late at night. Even so, RAC, for example, charges £254.40 for just five months of learner driver insurance.

Insurers price their policies based on risk and already view learner drivers as riskier than those with a full licence. But there are some things you can do to make yourself look like a safer bet to insurers and, in doing so, get a better shot at cheap learner insurance.

Choice of car

The type of car you want to cover can significantly affect the price you pay for your learner driver insurance.

As a rule, smaller, less powerful cars without a big engine and with a lower top speed will give you the cheapest learner driver insurance options.

According to learner driver insurance company Veygo, some of the cars with the cheapest premiums for learner drivers are:

Fiat Panda

Hyundai ix20

Volkswagen up!

Hyundai i10

Chevrolet Spark

Renault Twingo

Suzuki Splash

Skoda Yeti

Ford KA

Kia Picanto

If you’re learning to drive in a friend’s or parent’s larger, more powerful car, you can expect to pay more for learner driver insurance, but the above list can help you pick out your own car.

Black box insurance

As mentioned earlier, black box insurance, also called telematics, is designed to help safer drivers pay less for their car insurance.

The driver first buys a black box insurance policy. It costs less than a regular insurance policy because you agree to drive according to specific rules that the insurance company views as less risky.

Then, the insurance company will send a small black box. You will need to fit it to your car or arrange for an engineer from the insurance company to fit it for you.

You must also download an app and register your car to the box. The app and the black box will monitor your driving, including your distance travelled, driving frequency and braking and cornering ability.

The standard rules you have to stick to for black box insurance are:

Adhering to the speed limit Braking in plenty of time Avoiding driving your car late at night Not tampering with the box Staying within mileage limits Not letting any uninsured drivers behind the wheel Not accelerating too fast

Sharing your car with an experienced or named driver

When buying learner driver insurance as the main driver, you can add the name of a friend or family member with more driving experience to your policy as a named driver to bring down the cost of the policy.

This is because the insurance provider will consider the more experienced driver’s details in addition to your own, and more experienced drivers with a good history of safe driving pay less for insurance.

The named driver must spend some time driving the car or the policy will be invalid. You can’t lie about a more experienced driver being the main driver because this is fraud.

Higher voluntary excess payments

All insurance policies feature an excess – the amount you must pay before you can claim or the amount deducted from any claim payout. Agreeing to a higher excess on a learner driver insurance policy can make it cheaper.

This is because the insurer knows you’re less likely to make a claim for lower-value repairs or damage. An excess of £250 is typical, but it can be higher.

Using comparison websites

Comparison websites offer the best way to compare the largest number of learner driver insurance policies in one place and list the cheapest learner driver insurance policies first.

You can easily tweak your information to see how different factors – for example, accepting a higher excess or paying annually versus monthly – can decrease your insurance costs, so you can find the best deal for you.

Some insurers also offer special deals and perks when you buy from them.

All comparison websites – including Moneysupermarket.com, Confused.com and Go.Compare – compare insurance for learner drivers from around 160 companies to show you the cheapest learner driver insurance available.