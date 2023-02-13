More Than home insurance | Products reviewed and compared

More Than has a Trustpilot score of 3.8, with more than 14,700 reviews on the site, of which 75 per cent are four and five-star reviews. One-star reviews make up 17 per cent of the total. Our researchers read over 200 randomly selected reviews in order to gain a balanced result. With More Than offering a range of insurance products, the reviews include ones for car, travel and pet insurance alongside home cover.

“This company has no comparisons when it comes to a great service – very professional, helpful prompt response to my problem. A contractor was with me in less than two hours and all done on my home emergency.”

Louise Levart, via Trustpilot

“Have used More Than for home insurance for many years now and found them very efficient. However, the annoying thing is that when the renewal comes each year it is always more expensive than going on their website and getting a quote. This year we saved £40 by going for a new quote rather than automatically renewing. People need to be aware of this.”

Malcolm Chester, via Trustpilot

“I had a bad leak through the ceiling because of a problem with my boiler, it was in the early hours of the morning. I contacted More Than straight away and the advisor was absolutely brilliant. She arranged for a plumber to sort out the leak and an electrician to make safe the electrics. While she was trying to contact different companies in the area, she kept me informed of what was happening and eventually the approximate time the engineers would arrive. I cannot thank this advisor enough, and I cannot recommend More Than Home Insurance highly enough. I have been with this insurer for some years now, and I will certainly stay with them, knowing that me and my home is in safe hands. Thank you More Than.”