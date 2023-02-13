More Than home insurance | Products reviewed and compared

More Than home insurance review – How its policies compare to other providers
Since its inception in 2001, More Than has offered customers a broad range of insurance products, including car, pet and home insurance. Operating as a subsidiary brand of RSA Insurance Group Limited, More Than benefits from RSA’s 300 years of experience in the insurance industry, and its home insurance policies are underwritten by Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc.
In 2013, More Than won Best Home Emergency Cover Provider at the What Mortgage Awards, and in 2014, it became What Mortgage’s ‘Best Overall Insurer’. For six years running, from 2017 to 2022, Moneyfacts has awarded More Than five stars for its Primary and Upgraded home cover.
In 2021, More Than partnered with Dogs for Good, a charity dedicated to bringing assistance dogs and people together to improve mental and physical well-being. The provider also offers cover for those planning to drive across Europe to deliver humanitarian aid. This includes the countries bordering Ukraine, and it will provide a free Foreign Use Extension for this purpose. Also, if your household has taken in refugees, there’s no need to inform More Than until you renew your policy with the company regarding all refugees as ‘family members’.
More Than offers a range of home insurance packages, comprising both Primary and Upgraded level buildings, contents and combined buildings and contents policies, while optional extras allow customisable cover. Its standard cover includes computer and office equipment to a maximum of £7,500, document cover of £2,500, and digital download cover of £2,500, making it an excellent choice for people working from home.
Home insurance claims are dealt with either online or through calling its customer service team, and the process is straightforward. Although the policy documents are hard to find unless you have an online customer account, the customer service personnel answered calls quickly and efficiently, typically within one ring.
Independent Advisor’s researchers compared More Than with four other leading home insurance companies and found it offered a competitive service for its customers.
More Than home insurance policy comparison
More Than offers two levels of home insurance cover – Primary and Upgraded. Primary is More Than’s standard policy, while Upgraded delivers enhanced cover. Each is broken down into contents, buildings and a combination of the two. Both levels include buildings insurance up to a maximum of £1 million, and contents cover up to £100,000.
There are also several optional add-ons, which, while increasing the premiums you have to pay, allow you to tailor your policy to suit your needs.
What does More Than home insurance cover as standard?
When you request a home insurance quote from More Than, some points are automatically included in your policy, aside from the buildings and contents cover. The sum these items are insured for can be increased by choosing More Than’s Upgraded policy or as optional extras.
More Than’s home insurance policies include a variety of optional extras that can be added to your Primary or Upgraded cover, providing a customisable quote. Add-ons will increase your monthly or annual premium but also allow you to tailor your cover. Cyclists, for example, may want to include Bicycle Cover as an add-on, while the Personal Possessions add-on covers individual items such as mobile devices, jewellery or musical instruments up to £1,000.
However, More Than lacks ‘matching sets’ cover across its standard policies and optional extras, meaning that if one part of a bathroom suite or a kitchen unit, for example, is damaged, you are not covered for the replacement of the full set. Many other home insurance companies include this as an add-on, and for some customers, the absence of this cover could be a drawback.
What’s in the small print?
Before you agree to any contract, it’s important to read and understand the small print; this is no different with home insurance policies. Fortunately, our experts have done this for you – analysing the small print and summarising the important parts.
Home Emergency Assist cover
Under More Than’s home insurance, you are covered for home emergency assistance up to £200. If you take this cover out as an optional extra, that sum is increased to £1,000.
You are covered for:
- Repairs necessary to restore the service or prevent further damage to the home as a result of failure or damage to the plumbing or drainage system for which you are legally responsible
- Complete failure of the electricity supply within the home
- Repairs necessary to the outside doors, or to the frame or glazing of the outside doors or windows of the home to make the home safe or secure
- Repairs necessary to make the roof of the home watertight and prevent further damage
- The cost of overnight accommodation for your family, including that required for any pets normally living with you if More Than agrees that the home cannot be lived in
There are 30 home insurance exemptions listed in the small print, so we have pulled out the ones we feel are the most relevant.
- Any incident not reported to More Than within 48 hours of discovery or that occurs within the first seven days following the start of your Home Emergency Assistance cover
- Garages (unless integral or attached to the home), sheds, greenhouses, any other outbuilding which is not designed to be permanently lived in
- Gas leaks
- Domestic appliances
- Repairs which are made by anyone other than the tradesman authorised by More Than
Which locations are covered?
More Than provides home insurance cover throughout the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.
Policy exclusions: Where are you not covered?
General maintenance, wear and tear are not covered under your More Than home insurance policy.
Cover exemptions
Home insurance policy exemptions are specific types of loss or damage that your insurance excludes from cover. For example, if your home is left empty for more than 60 consecutive days, you can’t claim on your More Than insurance if there are frozen pipes that subsequently burst.
More Than home insurance lists the following exemptions:
- If your home is left unoccupied or unfurnished for more than 60 days in a row you won’t be covered for:
- Escape of water or oil
- Freezing of water and oil pipes or tanks
- Malicious damage or vandalism
- Theft or attempted theft
- If you’ve chosen Accidental Damage as an add-on, it excludes breakage or damage if your house has been left unoccupied or unfurnished for 60 days consecutively
- If you have tenants in your home, you won’t be covered for:
- Malicious damage or vandalism
- Theft or attempted theft unless force and violence have been used to get into or out of your home
- High-value and high-risk items such as jewellery and computers covered up to £7,500 in total, and you must tell More Than if any one item is worth more than £1,000
What are the excesses and no claims discounts for More Than home insurance?
The excess is the sum you are expected to pay towards any home insurance claim. It generally consists of two categories – compulsory and voluntary. The compulsory excess is a sum set by More Than, while you select the voluntary excess you wish to pay. The higher the voluntary excess, the lower the monthly or annual premium you’ll pay.
There is no excess to pay on home emergency cover policies or credit card cover.
More Than’s Primary and Upgraded policy excesses are:
- Buildings (standard claims): £50 (plus voluntary excess)
- Subsidence: £1,000
- Water leaks: £350
- Accidental damage (if chosen as an add-on): £50 (plus voluntary excess)
No claims discount
A no claims discount is applied to your home insurance quote if you haven’t claimed in the previous 12 months. Generally, this discount accumulates over five years and can result in a substantial discount on your premiums. If you make a claim, unless you have paid a fee to protect your discount, your no claims may return to zero, depending on your claim type.
More Than says it doesn’t have a no claims bonus or discount on any home emergency cover policies, and after examining its policy wording documents, our researchers could find no other mention of no claims discounts.
How to make a claim on your More Than home insurance policy
If you need to make a home insurance claim, the process is not immediately obvious on More Than’s website.
- The ‘make a claim’ button is at the bottom of the website, and it takes you to a choice of insurance types for your claim, e.g. car, pet, or home insurance.
- On the next page, you are given the options of:
-Emergency water leaks or fire: 0330 100 7783 (Lines open Monday to Friday: 8am to 8pm, Saturday: 9am to 5pm)
-24/7 urgent assistance: 0800 300 684
-24/7 Freephone legal advice line: 0800 300 688
-Make a home insurance claim
- Our researchers picked random times of day and night to ring these services and fully evaluate the claims process
-The emergency water leaks and fire line followed a four-step automated process before ringing through to a person. The calls were typically answered in one ring
-The 24/7 urgent assistance number had a two-step automated process before ringing through to someone. The calls were typically answered within five rings
-The 24/7 legal advice line had no automated process, and after a long recorded message, the calls were typically answered within two rings
- If you have hearing or speech difficulties, there is a link to download the Relay UK mobile app
- If you click on the ‘make a home insurance claim’ button, you are taken to a page giving you the option to ‘start your claim’ online
- The online claim form is easy to follow, with the ability to accept uploaded photos to accompany your claim
More Than phone numbers
Emergency water leaks or fire, or to start a non-urgent claim: 0330 100 7783*
Lines open:
- Monday to Friday: 8am to 8pm
- Saturday: 9am to 5pm
24/7 urgent assistance: 0800 300 684*
24/7 Freephone legal advice line: 0800 300 688*
Manage your account: 0330 102 3627*
More Than opening hours:
- Monday to Friday: 8am to 6pm
- Saturday: 9am to 5pm
- Sunday: 9am to 4pm
*Please note that additional charges may apply if you call from your mobile phone.
More Than home insurance customer service
More Than’s call centre is based in the UK, and it has several phone numbers available depending on your requirements. Our researchers found that although the emergency water leak or fire phone line isn’t available 24/7, calls to that number were answered in just one ring after following the four-step automated process. Both More Than’s legal advice and urgent assistance numbers are open 24/7. Although the former was answered in typically one ring, the urgent number took, on average, five rings to get through to a person after a refreshingly short two-step automated process.
More Than’s customer service receives a large number of positive reviews on Trustpilot, and even if the overall tone of the review is negative, many people mention that they are happy with their customer service experience.
Our researchers found More Than’s website difficult to navigate and information hard to locate. Unless you are a customer with an online More Than account, policy documents and detailed cover information are a challenge to find, and although this was achieved eventually, it was frustrating. This issue was also mentioned in around 10 per cent of Trustpilot customer reviews.
How do customers rate More Than home insurance?
More Than has a Trustpilot score of 3.8, with more than 14,700 reviews on the site, of which 75 per cent are four and five-star reviews. One-star reviews make up 17 per cent of the total. Our researchers read over 200 randomly selected reviews in order to gain a balanced result. With More Than offering a range of insurance products, the reviews include ones for car, travel and pet insurance alongside home cover.
“This company has no comparisons when it comes to a great service – very professional, helpful prompt response to my problem. A contractor was with me in less than two hours and all done on my home emergency.”
“Have used More Than for home insurance for many years now and found them very efficient. However, the annoying thing is that when the renewal comes each year it is always more expensive than going on their website and getting a quote. This year we saved £40 by going for a new quote rather than automatically renewing. People need to be aware of this.”
“I had a bad leak through the ceiling because of a problem with my boiler, it was in the early hours of the morning. I contacted More Than straight away and the advisor was absolutely brilliant. She arranged for a plumber to sort out the leak and an electrician to make safe the electrics. While she was trying to contact different companies in the area, she kept me informed of what was happening and eventually the approximate time the engineers would arrive. I cannot thank this advisor enough, and I cannot recommend More Than Home Insurance highly enough. I have been with this insurer for some years now, and I will certainly stay with them, knowing that me and my home is in safe hands. Thank you More Than.”
How do others rate More Than home insurance?
Consumers and professional bodies frequently use Defaqto ratings to provide unbiased information on services and products. Its researchers conduct detailed consumer research, analyse market developments and consult industry experts to reach its ratings, which are scored out of five.
Defaqto awards More Than home insurance policies:
★★★ Contents insurance
★★★ Buildings insurance
How does More Than home insurance compare?
Our experts compared More Than with four other home insurance companies.
More Than offers two cover levels – Primary, its standard level, and Upgraded, which is on a par with Admiral’s Platinum cover. Both levels offer contents and buildings insurance separately and a combined contents and buildings policy. There is also a broad range of optional extras. AXA and Admiral have broken their home insurance into three levels, while Aviva and esure follow the same pattern as More Than with two levels.
More Than’s Trustpilot score places it higher than Admiral, and it has a more significant number of four and five-star reviews, with many customers mentioning their positive customer service experience. However, our researchers felt that their website experience let More Than down compared to other home insurance providers.
Independent Advisor's verdict
More Than home insurance offers a broad range of cover for buildings and contents protection, divided into two levels. Both its Primary and Upgraded policies include high buildings and contents limits (£1 million for buildings and £100,000 for contents) and £2,500 for visitors’ possessions, which are big selling points for many customers.
Another plus that runs across both levels is its £7,500 office equipment cover. With many people now working from home offices, this – alongside document cover and digital downloads protection at £2,500 each – makes More Than a good option in today’s work-from-home environment.
With More Than’s optional extras, such as £100,000 for alternative accommodation and £1,000 personal possessions cover, customers can fully customise their policy to suit their circumstances.
Independent Advisor’s researchers found More Than’s website challenging to navigate, and policy documents lack ready visibility unless you are already a customer with an online account. However, the process for making a claim, either online or by phone is straightforward. More Than’s customer service personnel were efficient, pleasant to deal with, and quickly answered calls.
Overall, we found that More Than offers its customers a range of optional extras, allowing policies to be easily tailored alongside comprehensive and wide-reaching coverage as standard.