Uninsured losses can come as a surprise after an accident – especially if you weren’t at fault and you’ve got fully comprehensive cover on your car. But the reality is that a nasty accident might leave you needing to take unpaid time off work, or force you to shell out for taxis or hire cars to get around while your car is being replaced or fixed. If you, or a passenger, were seriously injured in a collision, you might even need to pursue a personal injury claim. To reclaim any of these costs it’s likely you’ll need to take the other driver to court, but without motor legal protection, you would need to pay the legal bills yourself.
It’s not only in the event of accidents that legal car insurance can come in handy. Motor legal insurance can also help if you are accused of a motoring offence, or if you are ever involved in a dispute when buying, selling or repairing a car.
While it’s a legal requirement to have car insurance to drive on UK roads, there’s no compulsion to buy motor legal protection. Whether or not you buy it depends on how worried you are about paying these costs yourself.
It might not be an issue if you can afford to pay legal fees yourself (which could run into thousands of pounds) or are not concerned about the unexpected expenses you might incur after an accident. However, if these costs do worry you, paying a little extra for legal cover on car insurance could provide you with valuable peace of mind.
You can add motor legal protection when you take out a new car insurance policy or renew an existing one. You can even add it on part way through the policy year, although there may be a small administration fee to pay.
But, before you pay extra for car insurance with legal cover, it’s worth checking that you don’t already have some protection in place.
For example, you may well have some legal expenses cover included with your home insurance policy, as an added benefit with a premium bank account, or as part of an employee benefits package you might have with work.
If you discover you already have some cover, you can save yourself a few quid, but it’s still worth checking the scope of the policy to ensure it’s up to scratch and comparable with what is available from your car insurance provider.