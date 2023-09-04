Multi-car insurance enables you to cover two or more vehicles under the same car insurance policy with a single provider. Depending on the insurer, multi-car insurance policies typically cover between two and six cars, although some will cover up to 10. You might also be able to add up to 12 drivers to your policy, but again, this will depend on the insurance provider.

Multi-car insurance policies come with the same features as single-car policies. The key difference is that you usually receive a discount for each car you add to the policy. This is typically around 10 per cent.

Depending on which insurance provider you choose, you might be able to add multi-car breakdown cover to your policy, as well as other optional extras such as legal cover. These add-ons will apply to all the vehicles and drivers on the policy.

Choosing a multi-car insurance policy means you’ll usually only have one set of paperwork to deal with, and you might also only have one renewal date, making the whole process much easier to manage.

Most multi-vehicle insurance policies let each policyholder build up their own no claims discount (or bonus). This reduces the price of your premium for each year you don’t make a car insurance claim. Keeping your discount separate is important, as it means that if one person on the multi-car policy is involved in an accident and makes a claim, only their no claims bonus is likely to be affected – the discounts for everyone else will usually remain unchanged.

In many cases, multi-car insurance only covers cars at a single address, but some providers will also cover family members who live elsewhere, for example, if your child is at university.

There are two main types of multi-car insurance to be aware of. These are: