What are the best multi-car insurance additional cover options?
How do you compare multi-car insurance quotes?
Pros and cons of multi-car insurance
FAQs
According to the Department for Transport’s National Travel Survey 2021, 33 per cent of households in Great Britain own two or more cars. If you’re one of them, insuring all your vehicles under a multi-car insurance policy can be a simple way to save money versus taking out individual car insurance policies. It can also make managing the paperwork and your renewals a lot easier.
In this article, our experts explain how multi-car insurance works, who it best suits and what to watch out for.
What is multi-car insurance and how does it work?
Multi-car insurance enables you to cover two or more vehicles under the same car insurance policy with a single provider. Depending on the insurer, multi-car insurance policies typically cover between two and six cars, although some will cover up to 10. You might also be able to add up to 12 drivers to your policy, but again, this will depend on the insurance provider.
Multi-car insurance policies come with the same features as single-car policies. The key difference is that you usually receive a discount for each car you add to the policy. This is typically around 10 per cent.
Depending on which insurance provider you choose, you might be able to add multi-car breakdown cover to your policy, as well as other optional extras such as legal cover. These add-ons will apply to all the vehicles and drivers on the policy.
Choosing a multi-car insurance policy means you’ll usually only have one set of paperwork to deal with, and you might also only have one renewal date, making the whole process much easier to manage.
Most multi-vehicle insurance policies let each policyholder build up their own no claims discount (or bonus). This reduces the price of your premium for each year you don’t make a car insurance claim. Keeping your discount separate is important, as it means that if one person on the multi-car policy is involved in an accident and makes a claim, only their no claims bonus is likely to be affected – the discounts for everyone else will usually remain unchanged.
In many cases, multi-car insurance only covers cars at a single address, but some providers will also cover family members who live elsewhere, for example, if your child is at university.
There are two main types of multi-car insurance to be aware of. These are:
Linked policies: Each car you insure has its own policy, and you can decide on individual levels of cover. For example, you might select a comprehensive insurance policy for your own car but a third party fire and theft policy for your teenager. Each policy also has its own renewal date
A single policy for multiple cars: This is one policy for all vehicles. This means that the level of cover and the optional extras are the same for each car and driver. The renewal date is also the same – this is usually based on the date the first car was added to the policy
Who does multi-car insurance work best for?
Families with a child with their own car living at a different address – such as at university – could benefit from multi-car insurance (Adobe)
Multi car insurance could work best for:
families who own more than one car at the same address
families who have a child with their own car living at a different address
couples who have one car each
a shared household or someone who owns multiple cars
Note that multi-car insurance policies will differ depending on the insurer, so it’s important to check the small print carefully. Admiral, for example, lets you add your whole family to your policy, even if you live at different addresses. LV, on the other hand, will only let you add drivers who live at the same address as you, making it more suitable if you live with family or friends in a shared house.
Levels of multi-car insurance
As with insurance for one car, multi-car insurance offers three different levels of cover. These are:
Third party only: this is the legal minimum requirement for drivers and the most basic type of cover. It only covers you for injuries to other people or damage to their car or property. It won’t cover any damage to your own car or any injuries you suffer.
Third party fire and theft: this provides an additional layer of protection. As well as covering everything you’d expect from a third-party policy, it also covers your own car if it’s damaged by fire or stolen.
Fully comprehensive: As its name suggests, this is the highest level of cover you can buy. As well as covering you for everything included in a third party fire and theft policy, it also covers damage to your own car and any injuries to you or your passengers if you’re involved in an accident.
How to save money on multi-car insurance quotes
Many insurers offer a discount for each car you add to your multi-car insurance policy. This means the more cars you add, the more money you save.
Shopping around and comparing quotes from a range of insurers is key to keeping the cost of multi-car insurance down. However, be aware that while multi-car insurance has the potential to save your household money, there’s no guarantee it will work out cheaper than buying separate insurance policies for each vehicle, as each provider will have different rates and policies.
To be sure you’re getting the best deal, it’s wise to compare the cost of multi-car insurance against separate car insurance quotes for each car to see what works out cheaper overall. Make sure you’re comparing like-for-like; if you’ve selected comprehensive car insurance with breakdown and legal cover for multi-car insurance, be sure the separate car insurance quotes include the same features.
When calculating your premium, insurers will look at several risk factors to determine how likely you are to make a claim and how expensive that claim will be. These risk factors include the driver’s age and experience and the type of car they drive.
For example, if you were looking for a multi-car insurance policy for a 50-year-old experienced driver with no previous convictions and an 18-year-old newly qualified driver in a modified car, your premium would be based on the risk each driver poses to the insurer. Including the less experienced driver on the policy would considerably push up the premium, so it could be much cheaper for the 50-year-old to take out their own policy instead. However, the cost of a separate policy for the 18-year-old might be prohibitively expensive, so you’d need to consider what works best for you.
Another factor that affects the price of car insurance is where you live. If you live in an area with higher crime rates, for example, you’ll likely pay more for insurance. In addition, while insurers don’t like car modifications such as upgraded exhaust systems and spoilers, you might pay less for your car insurance if you fit your vehicles with extra security features. This includes industry-approved alarms and immobilisers if they’re not already fitted. Parking your vehicles on a driveway or in a garage overnight will also help.
Increasing your voluntary excess (the amount you must pay towards the cost of a claim) can lower premiums too, but be sure the excess is still affordable.
Multi-car discount
If you insure two or more cars on the same car insurance policy, you’ll typically be given a discount for each car you add, so the more you add, the more you’ll save. This discount will apply automatically when you add a new car to your policy. Discounts are typically around 10 per cent for each car, and you can usually add up to five or six cars.
With a multi-car discount, all cars are insured under one policy, but each car can have its own level of cover and its own policy renewal date. What’s more, you’ll be able to select a different excess for each car, and you’ll have individual no claims discounts too.
Multi-car insurance – and therefore a multi-car discount – is for anyone who has more than one car in their household or family. You might qualify for the discount if you’re a couple or family with more than one car at the same address, if you’re a couple living at separate addresses but you each have your own car, or if you have a child with their own car living at a different address.
What are the best multi-car insurance additional cover options?
The following table shows the best multi-car insurance add-ons you can include to get the most out of your policy. Some of these might be covered as standard by your policy, while others will require you to pay an extra fee.
Optional extras
Description
Breakdown cover
Offers roadside assistance if one of your cars breaks down
Driving abroad cover
Provides cover for driving your cars in countries outside the UK
Legal cover
Covers legal fees if you're involved in an accident that’s not your fault
Personal accident cover
Pays out if you’re injured or killed in a road accident
Personal belongings cover
Provides cover for lost, stolen or damaged belongings left in the car
Courtesy car cover
Offers a replacement vehicle while yours is being repaired after an accident
Replacement key cover
Covers the cost of replacing a set of keys if they're lost or stolen
No claims discount cover
Protects your no claims discount from a certain number of claims each year
Windscreen cover
Pays out if your windscreen cracks and needs to be repaired
Misfuelling cover
Covers the cost of draining and flushing your fuel tank if you accidentally fill up one of your cars with the wrong type of fuel
How do you compare multi-car insurance quotes?
You’ll have to get quotes from each provider you’re considering when shopping for a new multi-car insurance policy (Adobe)
Unfortunately, price comparison sites don’t offer multi-car discounts, so you’ll need to get quotes from individual insurers to find the cheapest multi-car insurance deal. These insurers include Admiral, Aviva, LV, Diamond and Elephant.
It’s best to compare these results with separate car insurance quotes for each car to make sure you’re getting the best deal. The easiest way to compare separate car insurance quotes is through a price comparison website, as this will compare a range of insurers.
Before you can find the cheapest multi-car insurance quote, you’ll need to fill in a quick online form and provide a few details, such as:
Your personal details, including your name, date of birth, address, occupation and driving licence information
Your personal claims history and the number of no claims discount years you and any named drivers have
Details of each car you wish to insure, including when you bought it, the registration number, where you park it overnight and the estimated mileage
When comparing multi-car insurance quotes, you should check the small print carefully and look for the following:
Can the policy be amended to add more or fewer cars in the future?
What’s the maximum number of cars and drivers that can be added to the policy?
How many years are you tied into the policy? This is usually 12 months but might differ if you’re adding cars at a later date and syncing the renewal dates
Do all the cars need to be kept at the same address?
What’s included as standard, and what do you need to pay extra for?
Once you’ve found a cheap multi-car insurance quote, it’s sensible to read provider reviews online, looking at factors such as how easy other customers found it to submit a claim, how quickly the insurer paid out and whether there were any factors that prevented a claim from being paid out.
Pros and cons of multi-car insurance
If you’re considering whether a multi-car insurance policy is right for you and your household, take a look at the following pros and cons to help you make your decision:
ProsHaving all drivers and cars insured under one policy can make it easier to manage claims and renewalsDepending on the insurer, you might be able to cover cars at different addresses – for example, if your child is at universityEach driver has their own no claims discount, so if another policyholder needs to claim, your no claims discount should remain unaffectedThe more cars you add to your policy, the more you could save (though this might not always be the case)
ConsIf you add a less experienced driver to a multi-car insurance policy, it could push up the cost, in which case it might be cheaper to take out individual policiesIf your multi-car insurance policy has synced renewals, you could have a hefty bill to pay each year. But if you pay monthly, interest is usually added to the cost, making it more expensiveIf one driver makes a claim on the policy, the cost of the premium might rise for all other policyholders the following year
Frequently asked questions about multi-car insurance
You can only drive the cars listed on your multi-car policy if you’re added as a named driver. This effectively means you’ve let the insurer know you might drive this car from time to time. If you’re not added as a named driver for a particular car, you won’t be able to drive it.
Multi-car insurance policies usually last for the standard 12 months, which is the same as a single-car insurance policy. However, if you’re adding other cars to the policy when their renewal dates come up, your multi-car insurance policy might last for a shorter period.
For example, if you started a multi-car insurance policy with two cars in January, it would renew a year later – the following January. However, if you were to add a third car in September, it would then have the same renewal date as the other two cars in January, which is only four months later.
The average cost of multi-car insurance will depend on a range of factors, including the age of the drivers, their driving history (including whether they have any previous convictions), the number and type of cars being insured and the amount of the voluntary excess.
When we compared multi-car insurance policies with Admiral, LV and Aviva for a 40-year-old woman driving a Vauxhall Corsa and BMW Active Tourer with a £250 excess, quotes came in between £900 and £1,500.