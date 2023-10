When you buy car insurance, the person who drives the car the most will be the “main driver”. You can also add additional drivers to the policy – these are known as “named drivers”.

For example, you might be the main driver of the car and list your partner or child as a named driver. You can typically add three or four named drivers, in addition to the main driver, to a car insurance policy.

A named driver will have the same level of cover as the vehicle’s main driver, but they won’t drive the car as much.

This guide tells you everything you need to know about named driver car insurance.