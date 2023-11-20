People’s Choice car insurance review

“[I’ve] been with them two years and [they’ve] been excellent. [I] changed my car twice with a very small fee. [The] insurance has been relatively cheap. Third renewal coming up in July and [I’m] hoping they keep bringing it down.”

Jordan Lee Parker, via Trustpilot

“The customer service response from People’s Choice has been absolutely horrendous. My car was taken in for repair at the beginning of May 2023 and the repair has still not been resolved to date (it is now 21 September 2023). It took two months for a courtesy car to be sorted, leaving me without a vehicle during that time. I have not been kept appropriately updated about what is happening or when my car will be fixed. This has been a very terrible experience. It takes calling up and being on hold for anywhere between 20 minutes to an hour at a time for me to have any update about what is happening. There needs to be a customer service review.”

K.T., via Trustpilot

“[This company] doesn’t even deserve one star! [I] had a renewal quote through, and as it was so high compared to the previous years, I ignored it and found cheaper cover elsewhere. [I] just received a letter saying that they’d cancelled my insurance and I owed them £73.34 for a policy that had expired, and if I didn’t pay they would pass my information onto a debt collection agency! After 29 minutes on the phone I managed to get it written off, not that I was going to pay it anyway! Disgraceful service!”