If you need to make a claim on your home insurance, Policy Expert has an online process to follow – all you need to do is log in to your account and follow the instructions. Alternatively, you can call to start a claim.
Online claims process
For non-emergencies, you can make new claims and manage existing claims online 24/7. It is one of the simplest ways to make a claim, taking less than 10 minutes to complete.
Step 1: You are asked to input your personal details, including your policy number and the date when the incident happened.
Step 2: Once logged on to Policy Expert’s claims provider, Trinity Claims, you’re prompted to explain the claim in detail.
Step 3: An advisor will contact you within 48 hours to discuss the next steps. If making a claim at the weekend, expect to wait until the next working day before you’re contacted.
Phone claims process
Home emergencies: Silver and Gold customers have home emergency cover included in their plans and can call 0330 0600 681 for heating, plumbing, and drainage problems or if their home isn’t secure.
Step 1: After calling, you’ll first be put through to an automated response.
Step 2: Choose the option most applicable to your claim (after doing so, our researchers found the phone was answered promptly by a person after one ring).
Non-emergencies
Step 1: After calling 0330 0600 670, you’ll hear a recorded message with options to choose from.
Step 2: There are multiple options – including car insurance and options for Policy Expert’s different home insurance partners – so be sure to select Policy Expert’s home insurance option.
Step 3: The next option will give you choices for which type of home insurance claim you’re calling about.
Step 4: You’ll now be put through to an advisor best suited to your claim. Our researchers found that the wait time varied depending on the time of day. Sometimes they were put through to an advisor following the last automated response in just one ring, at other times it could take up to 20 minutes.