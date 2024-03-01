Privilege home insurance review

“The first time I have had to claim on home insurance so I was pretty stressed and the problem was substantial. On calling, the advisor was caring and friendly, she took the problem out of my hands and dealt with the whole process via a third party who fixed the problem. I am really impressed with the professionalism, care and speed of Privilege, could not recommend more highly.”

Lisa Grieves, via Trustpilot

“I renewed this home insurance on behalf of my elderly parent. The process was smooth from start to finish and, although the premium was higher than last year’s, it was not unreasonably higher. Most importantly, we’d made a claim during the last year for some accidental damage; Privilege dealt with this claim in the most helpful way imaginable and turned what could have been a stressful experience (for my parent in particular) into a demonstration of how well it can be done.”

Ros Page, via Trustpilot

“Setting up a new home policy was really easy, but [I] have moved house and their processes are just the worst. The email confirmation of the policy had no policy number, I wasn’t asked to set up an online account, and eventually found a form to fill in. This was done, but received a reply that I need to chat with them. The link to the chat option doesn’t work, and of course no phone number is offered. Eventually tried their Customer Services line, who after a myriad of options, [left me] waiting. Gave up after 30 minutes.”