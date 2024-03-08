Saga home insurance review

You can choose between two levels of Saga home insurance: Select and Plus. Both tiers can be purchased as buildings, contents or combined cover.

If you take out Saga Select buildings insurance, your cover will include:

you’ll be covered up to £2m for any physical injury, illness, loss or damage caused to a third party in or around your home

if needed, you can claim for architect, surveyor, consulting engineer and legal fees (as long as they’ve been agreed to in advance with Saga)

Saga offers an extensive level of trauma cover. Following a violent crime against you by a third party in your home or forcible and violent entry to your home, you can claim up to £1,000 for temporary accommodation for up to seven days and up to £5,000 for conveyancing, removal and estate fees if you feel you need to move home and weren’t already planning to. You can also claim £1,000 for professional counselling fees and up to £30,000 for necessary alterations to your home if you’re permanently disabled following the incident

if you’re selling your home, the buyer will be covered for an insured event affecting your home until completion

you can claim for loss or damage to your home, lawn, trees, shrubs and plants caused by a forced entry for an emergency when you’re involved

you’ll be covered for any damage to cables, underground pipes or tanks that you’re legally responsible for

you can claim up to £1,000 for new locks, intruder alarms and safes if your keys are lost or stolen (you can only claim on your buildings OR contents policy)

you can claim up to £5,000 to trace and access an oil leak

you can claim up to £5,000 to trace and access a water leak

you can claim up to £100,000 if you can’t stay in your home – or gather any rent you would have received – due to loss or damage caused by an insured event

you can claim up to £1m in buildings insurance to cover loss or damage caused by an insured event

If you take out Saga Select contents insurance, your policy will include:

New for old contents cover: you can get cover up to £100,000 for the contents in your home, which will be replaced new for old following an insured event

Alternative accommodation: you can claim up to £25,000 for alternative accommodation, if needed, following an insured event

Theft from outbuilding: you can claim up to £3,000 total for anything stolen from an outbuilding or domestic garage on your property

Theft by bogus officials: you can claim up to £250 for theft of personal money following an unforced entry by a bogus official

Water leaks: you can claim up to £2,000 for metered water bills following a leak

Oil leaks: you can claim up to £2,000 for oil bills following a leak

Visitors’ personal belongings: if a visitor’s eligible personal belongings are lost or damaged at your home, you can claim £250 per person up to £1,000 total

Carers’ personal belongings: if a carer’s eligible personal belongings are lost or damaged at your home, you can claim up to £250 per person

Contents in the open: you can claim up to £1,000 for any contents that are outdoors but within the boundaries of your property

Garden cover: you can claim up to £1,000 for damaged hedges, lawns, trees, shrubs and other plants, as well as other garden contents

Lock replacement: you can claim up to £1,000 for new locks, intruder alarms and safes if your keys are lost or stolen (you can only claim on your buildings OR contents policy)

Frozen food: you can claim up to £500 for the deterioration of food or drink in a fridge or freezer as a result of an accidental power failure, freezing unit failure or leaking refrigerant fumes

Personal money and credit cards: you can claim up to £500 for loss or damage to personal money or financial loss resulting from credit card fraud

Contents temporarily removed from the home: you can claim up to £5,000 for loss of or damage to items while you’re staying in a different property or at work, if there’s evidence of forcible and violent entry (excludes bicycles, personal money and valuables; not valid for stays in student accommodation, caravans and other mobile homes). The claims limit is £1,000 for anything stored in an outbuilding that is stolen or damaged during an attempted theft

Medical equipment on loan: you can claim up to £5,000 for loss or damage to any medical equipment, such as a wheelchair, that you’ve borrowed from a UK-based hospital, local authority, Red Cross or relevant mobility shop

Business equipment: you can claim up to £5,000 for any home office business equipment used for clerical work, with a limit of £2,000 per item

Valuable items (not specified on schedule): you’ll be insured up to the amount shown on your policy schedule, with a limit of £2,500 per item (unless specified), for any valuables such as jewellery, watches, furs and gold items

Fatal accident: you can claim up to £5,000 if you or your partner dies as a direct result of a fire, theft or assault at your home, within 60 days of the event

Special occasion increase: you can receive a 10 per cent increase to your contents sum insured during the month of any religious festivals you celebrate and a 20 per cent increase for the month before and after weddings, civil partnerships, birthdays and anniversaries

Tenant’s liability: you can claim up to £5,000 for any damage you are legally liable for as a tenant (accidental damage only included if you purchase optional cover)

Title deeds: you can claim up to £2,500 to replace title deeds lost or damaged due to an insured event

Unrecoverable court awards: you can claim up to £100,000 for costs you’ve been awarded in court that haven’t been paid to you within three months of the decision

Property owner’s liability: you’ll be covered up to £2m for any physical injury, illness, loss or damage caused to a third party in or around your home

Personal liability: you’ll be covered up to £2m for any physical injury, illness, loss or damage caused to a third party in or around your home that isn’t connected with the occupation of your home

Employer’s liability: you’ll be covered up to £5m for any physical injury, illness or accidental death suffered by domestic staff in your employment