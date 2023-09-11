- SOFTWARE
Telematics insurance, commonly referred to as black box car insurance, is when a small tracking device is fitted to your car to monitor your driving habits.
The black box is designed to monitor your habits, the good and the bad. The safer your drive, the lower your insurance premiums could be when it’s time to renew.
With black box insurance, a small device – black box – is installed in your car. This device is there to track and monitor how you drive using telematics technology – hence the name, telematics car insurance.
The device is very small and is installed in a place that’s discreet. Typically, a black box is fitted behind the dashboard of your car, or on the battery of your car. So you don’t need to worry about it taking up too much space or being visible to you or passengers.
The black box will monitor your driving style to establish if you’re a safe driver and, if you are, it could help you save money. When your car insurance provider gets to know how you drive, they’re more inclined to offer you a personalised quote.
When you take out telematics car insurance, you’ll need to have your black box fitted in your car. Thankfully, car insurance providers have made this process relatively simple and there is very little for you to worry about. Much like with other types of car insurance, drivers can take our comprehensive, third-party, fire and theft and third-party only cover.
Before taking out the policy, your provider will want to know some things about where you park your car, your annual mileage and what you generally use your car for. Once installed, your insurance provider will have access to the data that your black box records.
Your black box will record:
This is how the process of black box insurance works.
You shouldn’t expect your premium to be lower just because you have opted for telematics insurance – the effect is not immediate. You would need to obtain the policy for a year and your driving score will be reviewed when it is time to renew. If you have driven safely, you should be rewarded with a lower premium. However, if your black box records poor driving skills, such as speeding, your premiums could increase.
Not all black boxes need to be permanently installed on the car. Some providers have options for a plug-in device or a sensor connected to your smartphone. With the latter, some car insurance providers may update your premium more regularly or at any time before your renewal. This could work in your favour, if you have a good driving score.
Black box car insurance is most commonly for inexperienced or young drivers – usually those between the ages of 17 and 25.
Young drivers draw a short straw when applying for their first car insurance policy. Young or inexperienced drivers will usually be offered an incredibly high premium – this is where telematics insurance could assist.
Young drivers are considered to be more at risk of being involved in a car accident due to inexperience. But, with a black box, your car insurance provider can monitor your driving skills and habits.
Installing a black box provides new drivers with the opportunity to show their provider that they are safe drivers. This should help you save money on your car insurance premium.
Telematics insurance is especially beneficial for young drivers aged between 17 and 25. Allowing your car insurance provider to monitor your driver when you don’t have very little to know about the driving experience can help reduce premiums.
Our researchers compared telematics insurance with standard car insurance and found that between the ages of 17 to 25, telematics insurance was more cost-effective.
Here are the average prices you can expect to pay for both telematics and standard car insurance according to your age.
|Age band
|With telematics insurance
|Average annual premiums
|17 to 19
|✓
|£3,421.30
|╳
|£4,103.10
|20 to 25
|✓
|£1401.72
|╳
|£1666.33
|27 to 29
|✓
|£820.40
|╳
|£784.04
|30 to 39
|✓
|£724.11
|╳
|£703.29
|40 to 49
|✓
|£683.86
|╳
|£651.21
|50 to 64
|✓
|£583.95
|╳
|£564.30
|65 or above
|✓
|£1086.99
|╳
|£737.64
Based on fully comprehensive car insurance using a North West of England postcode and a full driving licence. Independent Advisor data correct as of September 2023.
Interestingly, we found that for the age bracket 65 and over, both telematics and standard car insurance premiums increased. This is simply because a car insurance provider will consider older drivers more at risk of being involved in a car accident.
Our research suggests that younger drivers between 17 and 19 have the largest savings, with 20 to 25-year-olds a close second.
Telematics car insurance can be highly beneficial for young drivers. The cost of car insurance has risen by nearly 50 per cent in 2023, and for drivers taking out their first-ever car insurance policy the overall cost can be damning.
|Improve your driving skills
|With telematics car insurance you will receive customised tips on improving your driving skills via your provider’s apps.
|Saving money on your premiums
|By driving safely, and having a good driving score you could save money on your premiums.
|It’s fairer
|You won’t be penalised for other drivers in your age group driving recklessly. If you’re a safe driver, your black box will record this and let your car insurance provider know.
|Theft-deterrent
|If your car is stolen, your black box might be able to provide valuable data and help the police locate your vehicle.
|Evidence in an accident
|If you’re involved in an accident, data from your black box could be used to determine who was at fault. This can in turn help speed up your claims process.
|Hidden fees
|Some car insurance providers may charge for fitting or disconnecting your black box
|Higher premiums for unsafe drivers
|Regularly slamming on the brakes or accelerating fast could increase your premiums, as this goes against some of the safe driving rules for black box car insurance.
|Journey restrictions
|Most policies have limitations on mileage.
|Driver score not shared
|Your driver score and any other data are not shared with other insurance providers. If you decide to switch providers, they won’t see your good record and you may have to rebuild your good driving data.
|Named driver
|If you have a named driver on your policy who doesn’t drive safely, this could work against you. Most likely, your insurance provider will not be able to tell who is driving the car at that time; if their driving skills are poor this would be reflected in the overall driving score.
Telematics car insurance is designed to reduce premiums for those who drive carefully. Usually the largest savings can be found for young or inexperienced drivers. Car insurance providers believe that young drivers are more likely to drive recklessly and to be involved in car accidents – and this drives up the cost of premiums.
By installing a black box, young drivers are given the opportunity to avoid high premiums simply because the rest of their age group might drive with less caution than older drivers. To get the most out of your black box, there are particular rules to follow.
Your car insurance provider will consider you a safe driver if you follow these guidelines:
Just like you would with any other type of car insurance, you should always shop around and compare deals.
The best way to find telematics insurance quotes is via comparison websites. This way, you can receive multiple quotes to compare prices and coverage.
To receive telematics car insurance quotes, you’ll usually need to provide the following: