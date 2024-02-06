Tenants’ liability insurance isn’t mandatory for renters, and neither is contents insurance. However, it’s standard practice for tenancy agreements to state that the tenant is responsible for anything in the property belonging to the landlord that they damage or destroy.

Landlords normally ask for a security deposit when tenants move in. Any damage or unpaid rent at the end of the tenancy is deducted from the deposit before it’s returned.

Tenant liability cover is designed to cover the cost of damage a renter – or their guest – causes to a rented property or any of the landlord’s possessions that their tenancy agreement states they’re responsible for. This type of insurance can negate the need for your landlord to make deductions from your deposit.

For example, tenant liability insurance might cover the cost of a new carpet if you damage your landlord’s carpet beyond repair. Without this cover, the money would come out of your tenancy deposit when you move out of the property. If the deposit doesn’t cover the damage, your landlord could pursue you for the rest of the money.