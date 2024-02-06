What is tenants’ liability insurance, and do all renters need it?
Tenants’ liability insurance isn’t mandatory for renters, and neither is contents insurance. However, it’s standard practice for tenancy agreements to state that the tenant is responsible for anything in the property belonging to the landlord that they damage or destroy.
Landlords normally ask for a security deposit when tenants move in. Any damage or unpaid rent at the end of the tenancy is deducted from the deposit before it’s returned.
Tenant liability cover is designed to cover the cost of damage a renter – or their guest – causes to a rented property or any of the landlord’s possessions that their tenancy agreement states they’re responsible for. This type of insurance can negate the need for your landlord to make deductions from your deposit.
For example, tenant liability insurance might cover the cost of a new carpet if you damage your landlord’s carpet beyond repair. Without this cover, the money would come out of your tenancy deposit when you move out of the property. If the deposit doesn’t cover the damage, your landlord could pursue you for the rest of the money.
What does tenants’ liability insurance cover?
Tenants’ liability insurance covers renters if they accidentally damage the property they live in or any of their landlord’s possessions, such as furniture or electrical appliances.
Tenant contents insurance is different. This type of insurance covers the tenants’ possessions – such as clothes, electrical appliances, gadgets, furniture and sports equipment – from a range of risks, including fires, floods and burglary.
If you rent a home, there’s no legal requirement to have tenant contents insurance or tenant liability insurance, but both are a good idea.
Most renter or tenant contents insurance policies include tenant liability insurance, so there’s normally no need to buy a separate policy, but you should check your policy documents just to be sure.
Where tenant liability insurance is offered as a standalone product, it may not be worth it and better value for money may be found with combined contents and liability insurance.
Tenant liability insurance is designed to cover the costs of fixing or replacing things that come with your rented accommodation, such as the following:
- Fitted kitchens
- Fitted bathrooms
- Furniture
- White goods
- Electrical appliances
- Carpets
- Soft furnishings
How does the cover work?
Tenant liability insurance is designed to help cover the cost of repairs or replacement items in certain circumstances. This coverage protects renters from possible deposit deductions or disputes at the end of their tenancy.
This type of insurance is particularly useful if you rent a furnished property. For example, you might spill red wine on the sofa, break a shelf in the fridge or drop something that causes the bathroom sink to crack. Under most tenancy agreements, you’d be financially liable for the cost of these repairs, but tenant liability insurance covers these costs.
How much does tenants’ liability insurance cost?
Tenants’ liability insurance is normally included as part of tenant contents insurance. Contents insurance for renters is usually affordable and worth having – for a relatively low premium, you can buy tens of thousands of pounds worth of cover.
In most cases, you’re better off buying contents insurance that includes tenant liability insurance rather than buying separate products. According to MoneySuperMarket, renters insurance can cost as little as £5 a month.
The cost of tenant contents insurance depends on several factors, including the following:
- Your location
- The type of property
- The value of your contents
- Any specified items listed on your policy
- The policy excess
- Your claims history
If you rent an expensive property with a high-spec kitchen, bathroom and furniture, you should check if the tenant liability insurance included in your contents cover will be enough.
How do I make a claim on tenants’ liability insurance?
If you need to make a claim on your tenants’ liability insurance, you normally need to tell the insurer within 30 days of the incident. This could vary from policy to policy, so check what your particular policy says.
You’ll need to call your insurer’s claims line to start a claim. They’ll tell you what you need to do. For example, you might need to send photos of the damaged items, a copy of your tenancy agreement and a check-in inventory from when you moved into the property.
Your landlord might need to provide certain information too, such as proof of ownership of the item in question and evidence regarding its value and/or the cost of repairs or replacements needed. After an incident occurs that results in your landlord billing you for damage to his or her property, you should inform them that you’re claiming on your insurance.
How many claims can I make?
As with most types of insurance, you can claim more than once on a tenants’ liability insurance policy. However, you won’t be able to make further claims once you’ve reached the sum insured on your policy, which is typically £10,000. It’s worth noting that claims will only pay out if the damage is accidental, not deliberate.