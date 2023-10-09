What does third party insurance cover?
Third party car insurance provides the lowest level of cover from the choices available, as it only covers the cost of claims made against you if you’re at fault in an accident.
Put bluntly, it exists purely to protect other road users, which is why it’s the minimum level of car insurance required by law.
Third party insurance covers
- Injuries suffered by passengers in your car
- Personal injury claims made against you (this might be from one of your passengers or the driver of another vehicle)
- Damage to other drivers’ vehicles in an accident that was your fault
- Damage to somebody else’s property in an accident that was your fault
- Your legal costs if a claim is made against you
Third party only insurance doesn’t cover
- Repairs to your car after an accident
- Damage caused to your car if you’re hit by an uninsured driver
- Damage to your car that is caused by a fire or an explosion
- Your medical costs if you’re injured in an accident
- The theft of your car
Note that third party only insurance is different to third party, fire and theft which, as its name suggests, will also pay out if your car is stolen or damaged by a fire.
What happens if I am involved in an accident and have third party only car insurance?
If you’re involved in an accident, it’s important to contact your insurance company as soon as possible, even if you aren’t likely to be claiming on your policy.
Your insurer will want to know:
- When and where the accident took place
- What happened
- The conditions at the time, including the weather and visibility
- Any information you can offer about damage to other cars or property
- Whether anybody was injured
- Contact and insurance details for other drivers involved in the accident
- Contact details for witnesses who weren’t directly involved
- Whether the police attended the accident and, if so, whether you have a crime reference number
What happens next will depend on whether you were at fault.
If the accident was your fault: Your insurance provider should pay for any claims made against your policy by other people. This might be the cost of fixing another driver’s car, repairing a homeowner’s wall or paying a personal injury claim from a passenger, another driver or pedestrian. If you’ve built up a no-claims discount, you’ll likely lose some of this. Your insurer will let you know how many years you’ll lose once it has processed the claim.
If your car was damaged in the accident, you’ll need to pay for repairs or a replacement yourself. You won’t be able to make a claim on your insurance if you’re injured.
If the accident was not your fault: You should be able to make a claim against the at-fault driver’s car insurance. This means you shouldn’t have to pay for repairs to your car and could potentially make a claim for any injuries you suffered. However, the catch is your own insurer won’t pursue these claims for you. You’ll need to liaise directly with the insurance company concerned or pay a claims company to do it for you.
Your no-claims discount should not be affected because you’re not making a claim on your own insurance policy.
What’s the difference between third party and comprehensive insurance?
Third party only insurance is the lowest level of car insurance you can buy, while fully comprehensive is the highest. That means there’s a substantial difference in the amount of cover provided and the potential payout if you need to claim.
In a nutshell, third party only insurance covers other people, while comprehensive car insurance covers you, your car and other people.
This means if you’re involved in an accident and are at fault, a comprehensive policy will cover the cost of repairs to your car or replace it if repairs aren’t feasible. With a third party only policy, you’ll have to foot the bill for repairing or replacing your car.
A comprehensive policy may also pay out if you’re injured or your car is stolen, while third party only cover won’t.
Fully comprehensive cover may offer a range of additional benefits that aren’t included in third party only cover, such as:
- A courtesy car while yours is being repaired after an accident
- Cover for your personal possessions
- Windscreen cover
- Cover if your keys are lost or stolen
- Cover for driving other cars
- Cover for putting the wrong fuel in your tank
- Cover for getting home after an accident
Why might I choose third party insurance instead of fully comprehensive?
There are several reasons why some drivers might choose to buy third party only car insurance instead of comprehensive.
It may be that you’re driving an old car that isn’t worth much, so it wouldn’t make financial sense to shell out for repairs. Alternatively, you might feel that you don’t drive much and would be happy to pay for repairs yourself should you need to.
There are also some drivers who may struggle to get comprehensive car insurance, such as people with driving or criminal convictions. In these cases, third party only cover might be the only option available to them.
However, as third party only car insurance offers the lowest level of cover, it should only be considered if it’s sufficiently cheaper than third party, fire and theft or comprehensive car insurance, which both offer a higher level of cover.
Are third party only policies cheaper than fully comprehensive insurance?
In theory, third party only policies should be the cheapest type of car insurance, as they offer the lowest level of cover required to legally drive on UK roads.
However, while this might have been true in the past, it’s now rarely the case. This is because third party only insurance is popular among higher risk drivers who claim more frequently, pushing up prices.
This means it’s often cheaper to buy comprehensive cover, even if you only need or want third party.
How much does third party only insurance cost?
According to MoneySuperMarket, the average cost of third party only car insurance is £620 a year. This compares to an average of £753 a year for third party, fire and theft.
Fully comprehensive is the cheapest option, coming in at an average of £560. This is despite the fact that it offers a much higher level of cover than third party only or third party fire and theft.
So, while it certainly makes sense to compare prices for a variety of cover levels, for most drivers, fully comprehensive insurance will offer the best value for money.