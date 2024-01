Home insurance is designed to protect your home’s structure (buildings insurance) and your possessions (contents insurance).

With home insurance, your property and belongings are covered against various circumstances – called “insured events” – including fire, flood, storm damage, vehicle or aircraft impact, burglary and vandalism.

Unoccupied home insurance normally costs more than standard home insurance due to the increased risk of these events. For example, if your home is unoccupied, there may be a delay in discovering a burst pipe or flood, meaning your home suffers more damage. Or passers-by may realise your home is empty, increasing the risk of break-ins or squatting.

Unoccupied house insurance is also known as “empty house insurance”, “empty property insurance” or “vacant property insurance”.

This specialist insurance policy can cover a vacant property for three, six, nine or 12 months – sometimes even longer.

Some unoccupied home insurance policies insist on adherence to certain rules for the policy to be valid.

These rules are called “unoccupied building conditions” and may include: